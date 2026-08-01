Rick Carlisle Sends a Clear Message About the Pacers' Expectations

"We want to start fast and finish strong." That's what Rick Carlisle told Draymond Green on The Draymond Green Show when talking about the Pacers this upcoming season.

The past two seasons couldn't have been more different for the Indiana Pacers. Just two seasons removed from reaching Game 7 of the NBA Finals --the franchises greatest season in decades--Indiana followed it up with the worst campaign in team history, finishing 19-63.

With Tyrese Haliburton making his return to the court, expectations for another deep playoff run are expected.

"Our expectations internally are going to be high," Carlisle told Green. "Draymond, you know this, but you don't win championships talking about it in July and August. We're going to keep things on a low profile and internally we'll set our standards high."

If the heartbreak of losing Game 7 the way they did isn't enough motivation, then enduring the worst season in franchise history should provide all the extra fuel this team needs. Together, those experiences should have the Pacers fully locked in as they chase another opportunity to compete for an NBA Championship.

Carlisle told Green that the goal is to get off to a better start then in years past, "You know both years we went to the Conference Finals in '24 and the NBA Finals (Game 7) in '25, we had slow starts." Carlisle continued, "The big thing this summer is health. Getting everybody completely healthy and ramping up conditioning so that we can have a healthy training camp and get into the season."

Oct 30, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle shares a moment with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during overtime at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Before asking Coach Carlisle about his team being a sleeper in the East, Green mentioned how much stronger the Eastern Conference is than the Western Conference after the offseason. Carlisle downplayed it and said "the whole league is hard" and that there are several strong teams in both conferences.

But for how the Pacers will approach being slept on as a contender in the East, here is what Coach Carlisle said his message and mindset are to his team, "we're not going to do a lot of talking, we're going to do a lot of preparing."

Success in the NBA is earned, never given. If the Pacers want another shot at the NBA Championship, they'll have to prove they belong all over again. Fortunately for Indiana, this is a team that now has the experience of navigating a Finals run, the motivation that comes from enduring the lowest lows of just one year later, and the talent to beat any opponent on any given night. The road back won't be easy, but the foundation is in place for the Pacers to once again establish themselves among the NBA's elite.

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