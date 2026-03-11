With the Indiana Pacers making a high-risk high-reward gamble on their odds in the NBA Draft this summer in exchange for a proven veteran high-end starter in Ivica Zubac, the Pacers have truly left their bluechip draft pick's fate up to the basketball gods.



Roughly a 50/50 chance exists of Indiana either landing a Top-4 pick or sacrificing their prized possession to the Clippers.



What can go right? What could go wrong? What's the best case and worse case scenarios?



I interviewed Swish Theory's NBA Draft Scouting Analyst Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) about all that and more.

Q&A on the Indiana Pacers 2026 NBA Draft Pick

1. Choose your starter Pokemon: if Pacers win the #1 pick, who should they take and why?

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"While there isn’t a wrong choice for Indy between the big three, I’d take Peterson for his off-ball scoring and defensive brilliance.



Those traits specifically (as well as many others he possesses) would mesh with Haliburton and the rest of the team smoothly.



A strong team like the Pacers can incur some risk regarding his health." - Ben



2. What’s the best and worst outcome for Indiana on draft night?

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) dunks during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"Landing inside the top 3 would be a dream outcome for Indiana, as all of Peterson, Boozer and Dybantsa present the Pacers with another franchise-altering talent and an easy path to stable contention across the next 5-10 years.



Conversely, missing out on that chance by landing outside of the top three would be devastating, whether that means losing the pick to LA (more likely) or landing outside the Top-9 (unlikely)." - Ben





3. Who should be on the Pacers Top-4 big board?

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dunks during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

"Again, any order of the Top-3 would be fine to me, but I’d order it



Peterson-Boozer-Dybantsa for the Pacers.



Any of the three would be wonderful, but Boozer’s brilliant processing and offensive versatility render him a slightly smoother system fit than Dybantsa.



Caleb Wilson would be a fine consolation prize at 4, but his offensive ceiling (and overall ceiling) pales in comparison to the Top-3." - Ben





With the #2 pick in the Guards Only 2026 NBA Draft...



Kingston Flemings!



"I think the defensive thing does put Flemings in a different tier than the other guards... Flemings has the tools to be a legit plus."



- @bjpf_ on 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/eKcZQ712YW — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 27, 2026

4. Who would be good value for Indiana at 10th if they fell to a slim odds slot?

Mar 7, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) flexes during a time out of the game with Auburn at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Auburn 96-84. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"In the unlikely event of the Pacers somehow reversing their tank and landing outside the top 9, nobody would ever hear from me again...



but I suppose landing a value pick like Labaron Philon for more creation juice or Hannes Steinbach for more rebounding and frontcourt depth could suffice." - Ben





5. Is there any pick outcome where Indiana should trade the pick?

Sep 30, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Herb Jones (2) takes part in Pelicans Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"I suppose landing at 10ish would be a fine trade scenario, but they should not trade a Top-3 pick in this class for anything short of a superstar-level asset." - Ben





6. How should Indiana balance the temptation to draft a “win now” rookie who fits today’s team vs weighing potential?

Feb 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"The premise of all-in, short-term teambuilidng is enticing, especially for a Pacers team on the doorstep just a year ago, but it would be foolish to pass on a true game-changing prospect in favor of a more NBA ready one." - Ben



