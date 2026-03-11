6 Questions about the Indiana Pacers 2026 NBA Draft Pick
With the Indiana Pacers making a high-risk high-reward gamble on their odds in the NBA Draft this summer in exchange for a proven veteran high-end starter in Ivica Zubac, the Pacers have truly left their bluechip draft pick's fate up to the basketball gods.
Roughly a 50/50 chance exists of Indiana either landing a Top-4 pick or sacrificing their prized possession to the Clippers.
What can go right? What could go wrong? What's the best case and worse case scenarios?
I interviewed Swish Theory's NBA Draft Scouting Analyst Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) about all that and more.
Q&A on the Indiana Pacers 2026 NBA Draft Pick
1. Choose your starter Pokemon: if Pacers win the #1 pick, who should they take and why?
"While there isn’t a wrong choice for Indy between the big three, I’d take Peterson for his off-ball scoring and defensive brilliance.
Those traits specifically (as well as many others he possesses) would mesh with Haliburton and the rest of the team smoothly.
A strong team like the Pacers can incur some risk regarding his health." - Ben
2. What’s the best and worst outcome for Indiana on draft night?
"Landing inside the top 3 would be a dream outcome for Indiana, as all of Peterson, Boozer and Dybantsa present the Pacers with another franchise-altering talent and an easy path to stable contention across the next 5-10 years.
Conversely, missing out on that chance by landing outside of the top three would be devastating, whether that means losing the pick to LA (more likely) or landing outside the Top-9 (unlikely)." - Ben
3. Who should be on the Pacers Top-4 big board?
"Again, any order of the Top-3 would be fine to me, but I’d order it
Peterson-Boozer-Dybantsa for the Pacers.
Any of the three would be wonderful, but Boozer’s brilliant processing and offensive versatility render him a slightly smoother system fit than Dybantsa.
Caleb Wilson would be a fine consolation prize at 4, but his offensive ceiling (and overall ceiling) pales in comparison to the Top-3." - Ben
4. Who would be good value for Indiana at 10th if they fell to a slim odds slot?
"In the unlikely event of the Pacers somehow reversing their tank and landing outside the top 9, nobody would ever hear from me again...
but I suppose landing a value pick like Labaron Philon for more creation juice or Hannes Steinbach for more rebounding and frontcourt depth could suffice." - Ben
5. Is there any pick outcome where Indiana should trade the pick?
"I suppose landing at 10ish would be a fine trade scenario, but they should not trade a Top-3 pick in this class for anything short of a superstar-level asset." - Ben
6. How should Indiana balance the temptation to draft a “win now” rookie who fits today’s team vs weighing potential?
"The premise of all-in, short-term teambuilidng is enticing, especially for a Pacers team on the doorstep just a year ago, but it would be foolish to pass on a true game-changing prospect in favor of a more NBA ready one." - Ben
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He edits game film breakdowns and writes in-depth analysis on his social media platforms and the outlet Swish Theory, where he hosts the Learning Basketball podcast. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing.Follow beyondtheRK