Fans are begging the Indiana Pacers not to make this deal

Recent reporting from Jake Fischer indicated that the Indiana Pacers have expressed interest in acquiring New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi. This is not the first time Indiana has been linked to the second-year big man out of Baylor, but it marked the first instance in which Missi’s name surfaced in connection with a potential Pacers trade involving one of Indiana’s own core players.

In that same report, Fischer noted that the Pelicans have shown interest in Bennedict Mathurin, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to command a significant raise on his next deal. This season, Mathurin is averaging a career high in scoring, though his efficiency has dipped to a career low from the field.

From Indiana’s perspective, the roster evaluation is fairly straightforward. The Pacers remain in need of a long-term solution at the center position, particularly one who aligns with the team’s competitive timeline. At the same time, Mathurin’s inclusion in trade conversations is understandable, given the looming financial commitment required to retain him and potential differences in long-term vision regarding his role.

New Orleans, however, presents a more complex team-building picture. The Pelicans hired Joe Dumars as President of Basketball Operations in the spring of 2025, and it would not be surprising if he looks to reshape the roster with players of his own choosing. That context helps explain their reported interest in Mathurin, even with several players already occupying similar positional roles.

That said, a straight swap between Mathurin and Missi is not financially viable, as Mathurin earns nearly three times Missi’s salary. While there are mechanisms for Indiana and New Orleans to construct a deal that satisfies salary-matching requirements, a framework centered primarily on those two players would feel underwhelming from the Pacers’ standpoint.

Fischer’s report suggested that Indiana is holding out for a stronger return, and that stance appears warranted. If Missi represents the best player the Pacers could receive for a 23-year-old scoring wing, it would be wise for Indiana to wait until the offseason, when market conditions may be more favorable.

Mathurin remains an elite-level scorer who has shown tangible growth on the defensive end. His fit in Indiana is not the primary driver of these trade rumors; rather, it is the uncertainty surrounding his next contract and long-term role within the organization.

As for Missi, he has shown promise through his first two seasons, but at this stage projects more comfortably as a high-level backup rather than a definitive long-term starting center. While his youth leaves room for continued development, Indiana would be better served targeting Missi in a smaller, supplementary move—while keeping its focus on acquiring a starting-caliber center who complements both Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

