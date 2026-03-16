Five Players Pacers Fans Should Watch During March Madness

The Indiana Pacers have lost 13 straight games, and all eyes are turning toward the NBA Draft. The Pacers currently have the projected best odds of landing the first overall pick.

With the focus beginning to shift toward the future, it’s the perfect time to start looking at potential prospects who could change the direction of the franchise.

Let’s look at what is happening in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament now that March Madness has begun.

Here it is. The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket. pic.twitter.com/v5Az9cddIj — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) March 15, 2026

One Prospect to Watch in Each Region of the 2026 NCAA Tournament

The conference tournaments are over for the 2026 NBA Draft prospects. Now the real test begins: the March Madness of the NCAA Tournament.

The tournament is broken up into four regions East, West, Midwest, and South. I will give you one player to watch during the tournament from each region. There will also be an honorable mention from the First Four games that start March 17.

East

Darryn Peterson — Kansas

6’6” | 205 lbs | Freshman

Stats

PPG: 19.8

REB: 4.4

AST: 1.7

3PT%: 38.4

There are a lot of outstanding prospects to see in this region, but none of them are as polarizing as Peterson. He has the most to prove in terms of his draft position.

He came into the season as the consensus number one overall pick. Yet health concerns, lack of intensity, and results down the stretch for Kansas have some like me reconsidering his place in the draft.

He is one of the most polished prospects I have ever seen coming into college. I have heard other analysts throw around the name Kobe Bryant, but the Mamba Mentality has not shown up in Peterson to this point.

Why NBA Scouts Are Watching

Peterson entered the year projected as the top pick in the draft. A dominant tournament run could restore that status. Another quiet stretch may open the door for other prospects to jump him.

West

Darius Acuff — Arkansas

6’3” | 190 lbs | Freshman

Stats

PPG: 22.7

REB: 3.2

AST: 6.4

3PT%: 43.7

Acuff has vaulted himself into the Player of the Year conversation in college basketball. He is fresh off leading the Razorbacks to the SEC Championship. Now he is eyeing the national championship.

He is a three-level scorer without weakness on that end of the floor. He has an innate ability to score from various angles using floaters and scoops in the lane. He can pull from the mid-range off the bounce, and his incredible handles allow him to get to any spot on the floor he wants.

He is an incredible processor of information and uses that ability to get his teammates easy baskets. The one area he needs to continue to work on is his defense, but he can lock in when it is needed.

Screen navigation is his biggest defensive challenge because he is built like a tank. Leading Arkansas to the Final Four could be just what he needs to enter the number one overall pick conversation in the draft.

Why NBA Scouts Are Watching

Acuff has already climbed into the top-tier conversation of this draft class. If he leads Arkansas on a deep run, he could legitimately challenge for the No. 1 overall pick.

South

Kingston Flemings — Houston

6’4” | 190 lbs | Freshman

Stats

PPG: 16.4

REB: 3.9

AST: 5.3

3PT%: 39.2

Flemings is one of the fastest and most explosive players in the draft class. He can get from point A to point B in the blink of an eye.

He isn’t as creative with his handle as Acuff but goes north and south instantly. Once he does, he can finish on top of the rim like few guards his size can.

Flemings is more of a mid-range master but can hit threes as well. He just doesn’t shoot them that frequently, averaging three attempts per game.

He is a good defender and playing for Kelvin Sampson, the head coach of the Cougars, you had better be if you want to see the floor. He is strong in the passing lanes and solid on the ball. He is wiry strong on switches but can get overwhelmed at times by bigger players.

Why NBA Scouts Are Watching

Flemings’ athleticism jumps off the screen. If he dominates the tournament against elite competition, his combination of speed, explosiveness, and scoring could vault him up draft boards.

Midwest

Nate Ament — Tennessee

6’10” | 207 lbs | Freshman

Stats

PPG: 17.5

REB: 6.6

AST: 2.5

3PT%: 33.1

Nate had one of the worst starts to a college career for a projected NBA lottery pick that I have seen in a decade.

He was unable to figure out where to get his shots from, how to navigate space, or the pace of the college game. He avoided physical contact at every encounter.

However, over the last two months of the season he has really stepped up his game. He is a lot more comfortable knowing how to get his shot off. He has been extremely aggressive during the last month of the season, averaging 7.5 free throw attempts per game.

While he lacks vertical athleticism and foot speed, he makes timely cuts and now draws contact around the rim. His three-point percentage doesn’t fully reflect it, but he is going to be a very good shooter.

There may not be a player left in the tournament who can improve his draft stock more than Nate Ament.

Why NBA Scouts Are Watching

Ament has already begun climbing draft boards late in the season. A strong tournament showing could push him firmly into the lottery conversation.

Honorable Mention

First Four

Dailyn Swain — Texas

6’8” | 225 lbs | Junior

Stats

PPG: 17.8

REB: 7.6

AST: 3.4

3PT%: 34.5

Swain has a big NBA body type and has really improved his footwork in isolation situations. He can get to the basket and finish with the best players in the country.

He isn’t afraid of contact and gets to the foul line often. He averages 5.8 free throw attempts per game and shoots 81.6% once he gets there.

He is excellent working out of the triple threat or slashing downhill off the bounce. His three-point shot is the only thing that holds him back from being a mid-first round pick.

He has a lot to prove to NBA GMs and leading his team into the tournament could be just what the doctor ordered.

He is good defensively as well, especially in the passing lanes. He is averaging 1.7 steals per game. He has those long arms and strides, coupled with great anticipation, which allow him to shoot the gaps.

Why NBA Scouts Are Watching

Swain has an NBA body and scoring ability teams covet. If he shoots the three consistently during the tournament, he could solidify himself as a first-round talent.

There are so many other extremely talented players to watch in the Tournament. Let me know on social media who you are looking forward to @DigitalAdel.