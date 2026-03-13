Who Do Draft Experts Have Mocked to the Pacers?

The Indiana Pacers are hopeful to retrain their first round draft pick this season, as the top of the 2026 draft class is one of the best the NBA has seen in years.

AJ Dybantsa possesses a frame that every GM dreams of. 6-foot-9, 210 pounds, a 6-foot-11 wingspan and a standing reach of 8-foot-10. He’s athletic, can score at all three levels and is a natural leader who has a high motor and a relentless work ethic.

Then, you have Darryn Peterson, a bit of a mystery box, but without question one of the most talented guard prospects we’ve seen in years. He is a 6-foot-6 guard who is incredibly polished, and has drawn pre-draft player comparisons to Ray Allen and Kobe Bryant. Those are elite guards to compare someone to, but that is just how strong scouts feel about the guard from Kansas.

Then, there is mister reliable, Cameron Boozer. Boozer is the most ready to contribute to an NBA team in the Top 4, and some view that as a weakness. I think the opposite. The base for Boozer is already established, and his floor is the highest of any in this range. He will contribute to winning basketball, and I believe that the amount of people doubting his ability to have the same ceiling as Dybantsa and Peterson will only add more fuel to the fire to be great.

Lastly, you have Caleb Wilson who feels like a lock at three. He is a two-way forward, who has a high-motor. He runs the floor well, likes to play in transition, is a terrific rebounder, and has the abilities to grow into an all-around scorer. Some executives around the league are wondering if he might end up having a better career than Boozer, because he is still so early in his development. Either way, Wilson is a gifted player, with a great work ethic.

Now, let’s dive into the latest pre-NCAA Tournament mock drafts to see which prospects draft experts currently have landing with the Indiana Pacers.

Jeremy Woo of ESPN - 3rd Pick: Cameron Boozer

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) handles the ball defended by Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Some scouts wonder whether he can be the best player on a championship-level NBA team, or whether he's optimally cast as a secondary star.”



- Jeremy Woo

Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports - 2nd Pick: Darryn Peterson

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Peterson still has a real chance to go number one, with his overlap of shot-making, creation, and on/off ball versatility, along with backcourt size and length. But while Dybantsa's game has ascended this year, questions about Peterson's durability and availability have snowballed. In Indiana, he'd join a contender from day one and be able to pair with Tyrese Haliburton in the backcourt.”



-Adam Finkelstein

Tyler Rucker of No Ceilings - 2nd Pick: Darryn Peterson

Mar 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

“The Pacers have a roster that is so fascinating to pair with any of the top prospects in this class. But a future backcourt pairing of Tyrese Haliburton and Darryn Peterson is simply too juicy to pass up. Peterson would be a dangerous running mate with Haliburton, giving the Pacers another bucket-getting machine with tremendous two-way upside.”



-Tyler Rucker

Evan Tomes of NBADraft.net - 3rd Pick: Cameron Boozer

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) under the basket in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Plays with good aggression and effort without forcing his impact and doesn’t beat himself. Always plays under control and doesn’t show much emotion. Has handled having a target on his back since day one of high school well. Concise game and consistently productive. High floor and solid ceiling. Consistent winner”



-Evan Tomes

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report - 2nd Pick: Cameron Boozer

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts with guard Isaiah Evans (3) and guard Caleb Foster (1) after being fouled during the first half against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

“He's shooting 40.4 percent on similar three-point volume as Dybantsa, a projected wing. His assist percentage is more than double Peterson's…Boozer could go No. 1, 2 or 3, depending on what each of those teams' general manager believes indicates and drives upside.”



-Jonathan Wasserman

NBA Draft Room - 3rd Pick: Darryn Peterson

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) enters the court with Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) and Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) during the game against Houston Cougars inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It’s been a strange year for the talented 2-guard. I still think he’s the most gifted player in this draft but seeing him play limited minutes, sub out of games and not have a huge impact on winning when he is on the floor raises some concerns.”



-NBA Draft Room

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic - 4th Pick: Caleb Wilson

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"The reality is that few players consistently play with the type of motor and aggressiveness as Wilson does. If you believer his shooting can improve, he has a lot of simialrities to Pascal Siakam."



-Sam Vecenie

Kurt Helin of NBC Sports - 1st Pick: AJ Dybantsa

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) sets the play in front of West Virginia Mountaineers forward Brenen Lorient (0) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"He’s maybe the best athlete in the draft as a 6'9" wing player, the archetype most in demand around the NBA right now. What has impressed most is the way Dybantsa can get downhill, create space and hit tough shots when needed."



-Kurt Helin

What makes this draft class particularly intriguing for Indiana is that every player projected in the top four would make sense within the Pacers’ current roster construction. AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson are the most natural fits, as those positions represent areas where Indiana could use additional long-term upside. Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson profile more as power forwards, but their athleticism and overall talent would still give them a clear pathway into the Pacers’ rotation.

While the ideal scenario would be landing the No. 1 pick and having the freedom to choose among the group, Indiana would be in a strong position with any of the top four prospects. The primary objective remains simple: retain the pick within the 1–4 range, add a high-level talent and continue building toward the future while still maintaining the foundation of a championship-caliber roster.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.