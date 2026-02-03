Indiana Pacers NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, and Updates

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all things related to Indiana Pacers trade rumors, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ll keep you up to date with the latest news, reporting, and intel surrounding the Pacers as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

December Rumors

Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) warms up before the game between the Mavericks and the Lakers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jake Fischer has heard that the Indiana Pacers are monitoring Daniel Gafford in a December 9th post: “Turner's old team in Indiana is expected to shop the in-season trade market for big men and likewise believed to hold interest in Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford as a potential pick-and-roll lob threat before Tyrese Haliburton's return from an Achilles tear next season.”

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who joined Setting The Pace in December, the Indiana Pacers have compiled a list of eight players they are monitoring ahead of the trade deadline. Of that group, Scotto was aware of two names at the time: former Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis and Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford.

Ellis has since been dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-team trade involving the Chicago Bulls, while Gafford remains with Dallas.

January Rumors

Nov 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Michael Scotto reported that both the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics have expressed interest in Ivica Zubac. However, it would likely take at least two first-round picks for the Los Angeles Clippers to seriously consider moving their starting center.

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On January 15, Scotto reported during an appearance on the YES Network that the Pacers, Golden State Warriors, and several other teams have shown interest in Nicolas Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets.

Jan 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) celebrates after a victory over the Phoenix Suns at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Further reinforcing Indiana’s continued search for help up front, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported on January 15th that the Pacers contacted the Atlanta Hawks to gauge the availability of Onyeka Okongwu.

“At the bottom of the East, expectations persist that Indiana will chase big men for the present and future until the Feb. 5 buzzer sounds,” Fischer wrote.

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com and co-host of Full Court Cleveland, shared that the Indiana Pacers are monitoring Jarrett Allen on January 16th.

Sep 23, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) takes part in media day at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Fischer also noted on January 22 that Indiana has registered interest in Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans. While New Orleans has interest in Bennedict Mathurin, Fischer described a straight-up swap between the two as an “incomplete deal framework,” with Indiana hoping to extract greater value for Mathurin.

On January 30th, Will Guillory of The Athletic, reported that the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors are showing the most serious trade interest in Yves Missi.