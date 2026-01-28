Making the case for the Pacers to trade for Yves Missi

Multiple reports have linked the Indiana Pacers to New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, and as the old adage suggests, where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Indiana’s need for a long-term solution at center is well established. What makes Missi particularly intriguing, however, is that this interest has surfaced on multiple occasions, suggesting more than casual due diligence. With that in mind, it is worth examining why Missi could be a legitimate trade target for the Pacers.

Defense

Missi is listed at 6-foot-11 and 235 pounds, with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and a 38.5-inch vertical leap. That physical profile, paired with his lateral quickness, allows him to defend in space while still providing strong rim protection.

He plays with a high motor, consistently competing on every possession, and has shown meaningful improvement in avoiding foul trouble. While his scoring, rebounding, and minutes have dipped this season following the arrival of rookie Derrik Queen, Missi is still averaging 1.3 blocks per game. Producing over a block per game in just 18 minutes is a notable indicator of his defensive impact.

According to StatMuse, Missi owns the second-best plus-minus on the Pelicans at minus-eight. While a negative figure is rarely celebrated, it is meaningful in context. New Orleans has struggled throughout the season, yet the team consistently performs better with Missi on the floor.

Age and Contract Value

Missi is in his second NBA season after being selected 21st overall in the 2024 NBA Draft and will not turn 22 until May. The former Baylor standout signed a four-year, $15.6 million rookie contract, with New Orleans already exercising its third-year team option at $3.5 million.

If Indiana were to acquire Missi, he would rank just tenth on the roster in salary—excluding future draft picks and Bennedict Mathurin—making him a cost-efficient option with significant developmental upside.

Missi has also demonstrated growth in his offensive understanding. He recently noted that he is improving at recognizing defensive tendencies, particularly when and where to set effective screens.

Offensively, Missi excels in three primary areas: screening, rim rolling, and finishing around the basket. He does not provide floor spacing and is not a player who creates off the dribble, but he plays within his strengths. Surrounded by shooting in Indiana’s offensive system, Missi could focus on those core skills while continuing to develop.

Nov 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Additional Context

Missi and Pascal Siakam share more than positional compatibility, they are both Cameroonian natives. Missi grew up in Yaoundé, while Siakam is from Douala, two cities separated by roughly 237 kilometers. Of the five Cameroonian players currently in the NBA, both represent a shared basketball lineage that could help foster a natural on-court and off-court connection.

Additionally, Missi played collegiately at Baylor under head coach Scott Drew alongside former Pacers two-way guard RayJ Dennis. Indiana has previously shown interest in the Baylor program, most notably selecting Kendall Brown in the 2022 NBA Draft, further underscoring the front office’s familiarity with players from that system.

Missi may not yet be a finished product, but his age, defensive profile, and contract structure make him a compelling option for a Pacers team searching for stability and upside at the center position

You can follow me on X at @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.