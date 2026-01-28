On Tuesday, Indiana Pacers All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton joined NBA legend LeBron James on his podcast, Mind the Game. During the conversation, Haliburton reflected on a wide range of topics, including his injury recovery, his experience playing for Team USA, and his trade to Indiana.



One moment in particular stood out when Haliburton revisited the Pacers’ In-Season Tournament championship game against James and the Los Angeles Lakers—a loss that, in hindsight, may have reshaped the franchise’s trajectory.

“It’s so funny you bring up that In-Season Tournament game, because I think about that game often. We were playing so well up until that point (in the season). If we win that game, do we trade for Pascal (Siakam)? I don’t know.” Tyrese Haliburton on Mind the Game

At that stage of the season, Obi Toppin and Bruce Brown were starting, and Indiana had emerged as one of the league’s most surprising teams, quickly becoming the darling of the Eastern Conference. But the Lakers presented a defensive approach that exposed a potential limitation in Indiana’s offensive structure.

Haliburton detailed the moment that shifted his perspective.

“I came off the ball screen. I hadn’t turned the ball over in three games. I was rolling. I came off, you were the MIG. I’m like, I’m about to hit this pocket. And you ran through and stole it. I was like we in trouble. This is going to be a long night.” Tyrese Haliburton

That sequence, Haliburton explained, revealed a larger issue.

“I struggled that night and we didn’t have anybody else who really, you know, got us going that night. And so I think that was eye opening to our front office in that moment to be like, we need to get another guy. And I feel like that game is the catalyst for getting a guy like Pascal. So it’s funny you think about that. I would have loved to have won that game, but I think losing that allowed us to build what we have.” Tyrese Haliburton

Indiana acted decisively. The Pacers remained aggressive in their pursuit of Pascal Siakam, ultimately trading three first-round picks along with Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and Kira Lewis to acquire the All-NBA forward. The move proved transformative, helping propel Indiana to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2000 and back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The success of the Haliburton-Siakam pairing has exceeded expectations. Few anticipated the duo leading a Finals run in just their second season together, but their complementary skill sets, elite basketball intelligence, scoring versatility, playmaking, pace, defensive impact, and composure in high-leverage moments have established them as one of the league’s premier tandems.

While an In-Season Tournament championship would have etched Indiana into league history, that loss ultimately proved consequential in a different way. It became the turning point that helped position the Pacers closer than they have been in decades to an NBA championship.

