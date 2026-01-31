While Indiana Pacers fans may have one eye on Saturday night’s 7:00 p.m. matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the must-watch game of the day takes place on the college hardwood at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Brigham Young University heads into Allen Fieldhouse to face the University of Kansas in a marquee showdown featuring two of the top three prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft class. It marks the first collegiate meeting between AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, as the No. 13 Cougars take on the No. 14 Jayhawks in Lawrence.

Jan 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the first half against the Utah Utes at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward and the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class according to RSCI, has quickly emerged as one of college basketball’s most electric players. Through 20 games, he is averaging 23.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 53 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from three on 3.3 attempts per game, and 76.2 percent from the free-throw line on 8.6 attempts per contest.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) defends during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Peterson, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard ranked second nationally in the same class, has been equally impressive in limited action. Despite appearing in just 10 games this season, he is averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. Peterson is shooting 49.3 percent from the field, 42.0 percent from beyond the arc on 6.9 attempts per game, and 82.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Although this will be their first meeting at the collegiate level, the two prospects are no strangers to one another. They faced off twice on the AAU circuit, with Peterson leading Prolific Prep to victories over Dybantsa and Utah Prep in both matchups.

In the first meeting, Peterson posted 32 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in a 76–70 win, while Dybantsa filled the stat sheet with 28 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals, and two blocks.

Their second matchup became instant folklore. Dybantsa erupted for 49 points and nine rebounds, only for Peterson to respond with an astonishing 58-point performance, including the game-winning three-pointer in an 88–86 victory. Peterson also added seven rebounds and five assists in the win.

The Cougars enter the matchup coming off a narrow 86–83 loss to the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats. BYU trailed by as many as 19 points before cutting the deficit to one late, but ultimately fell short at home.

Saturday’s game offers both prospects a national stage to strengthen their case as the top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Given their competitive history, it’s hard not to believe Dybantsa will be eager to finally earn a win over his longtime rival.

The game tips off at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN, with streaming available via ESPN.com/watch.

