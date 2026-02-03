With Giannis trade looming, former Pacers center could be on the move

“Go where you’re celebrated.”

That was the message Myles Turner delivered in July after signing a four-year, $108 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Fastforward six months, the destination Turner chose may already be reconsidering that commitment.

According to Gery Woelfel of Woelfel’s Press Box, Milwaukee could be open to moving Turner, a surprising development given the lengths the organization went to create the salary flexibility required to pry him away from the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks envisioned Turner as a younger, more versatile version of Brook Lopez, an ideal frontcourt partner for Giannis Antetokounmpo. In theory, the pairing made sense. In practice, the results have fallen short of expectations.

Turner is currently shooting a career-low 43.3 percent from the field and just 49.7 percent on two-point attempts. While he may still rank among the Bucks’ most talented players, Milwaukee has asked him to shoulder responsibilities that don’t align with his strengths.

At his best, Turner is a strong third option and an excellent fourth option, an offensive complement who thrives when others create advantages for him. He is most effective operating within the flow of an offense rather than serving as a focal point.

Defensively, Turner remains one of the league’s premier rim protectors, but his ability to defend in space has declined from earlier stages of his career. Rebounding has long been his biggest weakness, though his elite shot-blocking has historically helped offset those shortcomings.

For teams exploring the trade market, Turner remains a quality big with a rare and valuable skill set. That was evident during his time alongside Tyrese Haliburton, when Turner posted career highs in points, rebounds, three-point percentage, and two-point percentage.

Several teams that could make sense as potential suitors include the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and Golden State Warriors.

The Toronto Raptors currently have just one true center in Jakob Poeltl, who has been dealing with a back injury. While Toronto has found success leaning into smaller lineups, adding frontcourt versatility would be a logical move as the team looks to stabilize its rotation and matchup flexibility.

Nov 7, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) and Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) battle for the tipoff in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls’ frontcourt is aging, with 35-year-old Nikola Vučević playing on an expiring contract, a situation that also applies to Zach Collins. Acquiring a center who can both space the floor and protect the rim would align seamlessly with Chicago’s style of play and help modernize its frontcourt moving forward.

The Golden State Warriors could explore a blockbuster scenario that brings in Myles Turner alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in a true mega trade. A framework centered around Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski, paired with significant draft compensation, aligns with the financial and roster mechanics required to make such a deal viable. For Golden State, acquiring Turner and Antetokounmpo would represent an all-in push to extend its championship window, combining elite rim protection, floor spacing, and a generational two-way force around its veteran core.

Nov 3, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center/forward Myles Turner (3) shoots against Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Ironically, Turner’s skill set would still fit seamlessly in Indiana. However, his public comments regarding the Pacers’ front office, the organization, and the fan base have likely closed that door for good. Turner symbolically shut the book on his Pacers tenure during his first return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and there is little indication that chapter will be revisited.

The grass is always greener wherever Myles Turner goes, according to Myles Turner, but nobody can deny that he was a better player in Indiana than he is now in Milwaukee.

If Antetokounmpo is ultimately traded, it could paradoxically benefit Turner, as Milwaukee’s path to contention without Giannis appears limited.

In that scenario, Turner could be on the move for the first time in his career, potentially landing with a franchise offering a clearer direction and a role better suited to his strengths.

