Should the Pacers Care Where Giannis Gets Traded?

The Giannis trade watch has been the most exhausting 6 months of trade rumors in recent memory. Everyday we get "new" rumors and reports that essentially say the same thing with different phrasing. Hopefully soon the Giannis trade rumors will be in the past and the rest of the 2026 NBA offseason can begin.

However, wherever Giannis gets traded could have a major impact on the Pacers. You can argue that Giannis is the best player in the Eastern Conference and if he is dealt to a top contender that shakes things in the East.

With Giannis in Milwaukee, the talent around him wasn't strong enough to feel like a real title contender. They tried to extend the Giannis title window by trading for Damian Lillard and injuries closed that window sooner than expected. They overcorrected the Lillard injury by waiving-and-stretching him and signing Myles Turner to a ridiculous contract that he didn't live up to in year one.

Now with Giannis likely on the move, any team that trades for him would instantly get better. Here are the teams I would fear the most if Giannis were traded to them.

1. Boston Celtics

Dec 4, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Celtics have fallen short of expectations the last two seasons losing in Round 2 in 2025 and in Round 1 in 2026. Boston is a talented team but their live by the three, die by the three Philosophy cost them a deeper playoff run. Trading for Giannis not only makes them more talented but it changes their offensive style.

Losing Jaylen Brown in a Giannis trade doesn't make them worse, but it doesn't make them that much better. If they could find a trade where they are able to keep Brown and Tatum that would be a scary three-headed monster. But with the new CBA, that would destroy their finances after they just spent all last season getting that under wraps.

Either way, Boston having Tatum and Giannis on their roster would mean they have the best two players in the East. That's extremely dangerous, especially since they'd still have most of their roster intact with only Jaylen Brown on the move.

2. Orlando Magic

Nov 13, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) defends Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Orlando is a sneaky team that is one superstar away from being a real threat in the Eastern Conference. Paolo Banchero is a talented young player, but there are limitations to his game. If the Magic can turn Banchero into Giannis and pair him with Bane, Wagner, and Black, that's a strong team.

It should also be worth noting that newly hired head coach, Sean Sweeney, was an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014-2018. Sweeney is familiar with Giannis and the Orlando's Jeff Weltman helped draft Giannis back in 2013.

This is still a young team that has limited playoff experience, but adding Giannis around a much more talented roster than he had in Milwaukee makes them a serious threat to win the East, especially with an offensive-minded coach in Sweeney.

3. Miami Heat

Jan 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard (2) dribbles the ball while Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat are expected to land Giannis and this is the least threatening of the serious Giannis trade destinations in my opinion. Reports have said that the Heat are exepected to trade five players to make the salaries work and without trading Bam Adebayo or Andrew Wiggins.

Mimai has a strong frontcourt with Wiggins, Giannis, and Adebayo, but the lackluster guard play leaves a lot to be desired. The hope is to re-sign Norman Powell and have Davion Mitchell run the point. That's not a bad starting five, but where is the depth?

The Heat will have to sign mutliple players in free agency with limited spending money and it will take time for chemistry to form. Even the Miami Heat's Big 3 took time to grow chemistry, and this team isn't remotely as talented as that team was.

Final Thoughts

Feb 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forwards Obi Toppin (1) and Aaron Nesmith (23) react during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The top of the East will get significantly stronger if Giannis were to join one of these three teams, but the Pacers have a strong foundation of chemistry, versatility, and depth. That matters the most when competing for a title and I like the Pacers chances to win any series against any team in the East.

Everything hinges on the health of Tyrese Haliburton and how well Ivica Zubac fits in. The Pacers got a much needed year off from the playoffs to get healthy and they're extra motivated to prove they belong in the conversation with the top teams in the East.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.