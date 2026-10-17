INDIANAPOLIS -- If you thought the Pacers-Bucks rivalry would be squashed with the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, think again.

Pacers fans were relentless with their boos as former Pacer center Myles Turner was introduced with the starting lineups. And they echoed throughout the arena for the rest of the game anytime he scored or rebounded the basketball.

Not even three-minutes into the game, Bucks point guard Ryan Rollins flew in from the three-point line and hit Tyrese Haliburton from behind with a forearm on a rebound. Haliburton retaliated by sarcastically clapping at Rollins from the ground before standing up and telling him "you're a b***h".

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) defend during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Later in the quarter, Rollins got tangled up with Andrew Nembhard on a screen and they exchanged words with one another. And before the half was over, Rollins was called for his third foul when trying to prevent Haliburton from receiving the in-bounds pass.

As per usual, Haliburton got the last laugh as he yelled out "sub" multiples times in the direction of Milwaukee's bench as Rollins exited the floor.

It's good to know that the rivalry that has been established between these two teams isn't going anywhere, but for the actual basketball that was played...here are my takeaways.

Starters were too much for Bucks' best

In the first half, the Pacers starters were sensational. The only player to shoot under 50% from the field was Kelly Oubre Jr., and he went 2-5 from the field for 4 points.

This was all about Haliburton, Nembhard, Siakam and Zubac. In 20 minutes of first half action, the quartet combined for 63 of Indiana's 71 points on 25-40 shooting. They were dominant, in sync, and no match for Milwaukee's new-look roster.

Siakam started the first period 0-2 from the floor but went onto make all 8 of his shots in the second period, five of which were from three. He was unstoppable.

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) rebounds the ball in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zubac continued to be a beast on the glass. He finished the first half with 11 rebounds (8 defensive, 3 offensive) and had some really nice plays with Haliburton, Nembhard and Siakam.

Haliburton had some standout plays to go along with his 17 points and 6 assists. He buried a three at the top of the key in the first quarter to give Indiana a two-for-one opportunity to end the quarter. And he had a strong drive to the right side that sucked the defense in and he found Zubac for a wide-open dunk on the weak side.

Last but certainly not least was the play of Nembhard. His first quarter preformance was what got the Pacers going. He went on a 7-0 run himself to extend Indiana's lead while also dishing out 4 assists. He was also the primary defender on Tyler Herro and held him in check with just 9 points on 3-7 shooting.

Uncertainty at backup five

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) shoots the ball while Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through four preseason games it was hard to dissect who would be the Pacers backup five on a nightly basis. And that might just be the answer.

Jay Huff never saw the floor until the second half of each game. After missing the preseason opener, Larry Nance Jr. was used as the backup center against Atlanta and Oklahoma City, but didn't check-in till after Huff in the finale.

Obi Toppin was the only bench big to consistently play with the second unit. It looks like the Pacers will mostly dip into Toppin at the backup five, or alternate based on the matchup.

Final Thoughts

Oct 16, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates a made shot in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pacers won their minutes in the last two games with Haliburton, Zubac and Siakam on the floor together. After the game, Haliburton discussed how the chemistry is continuing to take steps and how they're implementing more plays into the offense a little at a time.

Indiana will now be able to use the next five days to prepare for the season opener on Wednesday evening in New Orleans.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.

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