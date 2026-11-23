After a competitive first half of action, the Knicks ran away with this one in the third quarter. Indiana made runs to get the game within a few possessions, but every time the Knicks countered.

Karl-Anthony Towns 30-point performance was too much for the Pacers to overcome, as they lose 113-106. This pushes the Pacers' losing streak to four games and proving how much they miss Tyrese Haliburton.

10 players got into this game when it mattered, here's how they performed.

The Starters

Nov 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) looks to drive past New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Nembhard: C-

Similar to the game in Cleveland, this was a tale of two halves for the Pacers point guard. He went 5-9 for 14 points and dished out 6 assists in the first half. And in the second half, he went 0-4 from the field, went 2-5 from the free throw line, dished out 2 assists and committed 3 turnovers.

Aaron Nesmith: D

Scoring continues to be a struggle for the Pacers starting shooting guard as he did not make his first basket of the game until the 6-minute mark of the fourth quarter. He was hesitating to shoot threes, and his wide-open shots resulted in ricochets off the rim. Outside of not adding much offense, his defense was fine, but he had much worse impact on the glass and dishing the ball out.



Sidenote: Nesmith is 0-13 from three-point range during the Pacers four-game losing streak, and is 2-20 in their last 6.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: C-

Outside scoring was a problem once again for Oubre, as he clanked all 4 of his three-point attempts. He ended up going 4-6 from inside the arc and went 7-9 from the free throw line, but his impact overall was up and down. He provided them sparks throughout the game, but he went stretches without being impactful.

Pascal Siakam: B

Siakam did not have an efficient night overall as he went 9-22 from the field, but he still posted 25 points with 6 rebounds. His play continues to be good from an individual standpoint, but the team continues to struggle around him. New York controlled the tempo of the game for the majority of the night, which made the Pacers shift to playing a more slowed-down half court offense. Siakam was able to score in it, but the team struggled as a unit.

Ivica Zubac: C-

Big Zu had another double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, but he looked slow and out of place trying to guard Towns on the perimeter. His performance tonight was underwhelming and he had the worst plus-minus of any of the starters with a -13. When he gets the ball in the paint, his best shot is when he takes his time and gets a clean look at the rim. If he tries to score off movement or shoots it quick, it will likely miss. Not a good game from Big Zu overall.

The Bench

Nov 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Braden Smith (3) brings the ball up court in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braden Smith: B

Smith was solid in his 17 minutes of action, finishing the game with 6 points on 2-3 shooting, dishing out 4 assists and committing zero turnovers. He did not do anything spectacular in this contest, but he was still a +6 in his time on the floor, winning the battle against the backup point guard units for New York. He has proven he can play at the NBA level, and continues to make a case for being a standard roster guy.

Quenton Jackson: D

This was not the best showing from Q once again. Serving as the backup shooting guard to Nesmith, Jackson added little to nothing on the offensive end and his defense was subpar. He did tally two steals, but overall his game was underwhelming.

Jalen Slawson: B-

Unfortunately te plus-minus category was not kind to Slawson, as he finished with a -10 in what felt like a decent showing from him in this game. He went 3-4 from the field for 7 points, had a steal, 3 blocks and 3 rebounds in 14 minutes. He once again took the Jarace Walker minutes.

Obi Toppin: D

Toppin had 9 points on 8 shots and had arguably the worst turnover I have seen in quite sometime when he took the ball out of the basket once the Knicks made a three. Instead of looking to see who he was throwing it into, he threw it right back to the guy who had just made the three. Shocked at his own mistake, he threw his hands on his heads in disbelief and watched a Knick lay it in right in front of him at the rim. After a strong showing against Clevleand, Toppin regressed against his former team.

Larry Nance Jr: C

Nance was once again just fine in this game. He made one corner three-point shot, added another two, had a steal and a turnover. Indiana won his 11 minutes of play by 2 points, but his overall impact was mediocre. Like most of the team tonight, he did fine, but there was nothing to write home about.

Jarace Walker and Jay Huff came into the game for the final 90 seconds. No grades were given for their play.

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