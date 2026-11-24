Every time the Oklahoma City Thunder visit Indianapolis for a regular season game, Pacers fans show up and really get behind the blue and gold. The emotions of how the 2025 NBA Finals ended will forever live in the hearts of Pacers' fans, making these games mean a little more than just your typical regular season battle.

In this contest, the Pacers were able to put together a complete performance with everyone who played having some level of impact on the game. Despite both teams being short-handed, it was an extremely competitive game, that saw the Pacers stand victorious with a 125-120 victory.

11 players got into the game for the Pacers. Here is how they performed.

Jalen Slawson: A+

Tonight will be remembered as "The Jalen Slawson Game". He came into the game in the first quarter with Obi Toppin and the Pacers went on a 23-9 run, turning a 6 point deficit into an 8-point lead. Later in the half, he had a beautiful steal at halfcourt and threw an underhand scoop to Toppin for an alley-oop.

But before the half was over, he had blocked Gilgeous-Alexander's shot at the rim and then buried a three in his grill and let him hear about it. SGA responded by matching it with a stepback three-point shot and the two were exchanging words. Coach Carlisle said, "when you get into it sh*t talking with one of the best players on the planet, that may not be the best idea…"

The fans ate it up, and he was all over the place. He finished the game with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks and a steal. It was by far the best game of the season for Slaw Dog.

Legendary stuff from Jalen Slawson tonight.



Need to see more guys than just Slaw and Q bring it like this nightly. pic.twitter.com/BnojEGGR6o — iPacers.com (@iPacersblog) November 24, 2026

Pascal Siakam: B+

This was a quiet but impactful showing from Siakam. He finished the night with 20 points on 50% shooting from the field, 40% from three-point range and added 8 rebounds and 5 assists. When the Pacers needed him to hit clutch shots in the fourth quarter he delivered, proving his talent and worth to this organization once again.

Ivica Zubac: C

As strong as the boxscore looks with 14 points and 15 rebounds, Zubac was dominant in the 3rd quarter and unimpressive the rest of the game. Oklahoma City was able to cut into Indiana's lead in the fourth quarter with SGA on the bench, as Hartenstein abused Big Zu for 10 points and 4 rebounds in a 5-minute stretch. On the bright side, Zu was able to close the game after sitting on the bench for a majority of these late games. Solid performance overall, but he has so much room to get better.

Andrew Nembhard: C

Nembhard was pretty quiet in this game until the fourth quarter. He erupted for 11 fourth-quarter points, but finished the game 6-15 and was forcing a lot early and often. The Pacers started Braden Smith next to Nembhard but the offense struggled to get going with the first unit. It was overall a weird game for him, but he still made the biggest plays when they mattered the most.

Nov 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates a made basket with center Ivica Zubac (40) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obi Toppin: B

Toppin struggled from three tonight going 2-8, but overall his energy was a huge lift in this game. He had a gorgeous finish off a Slawson lob pass, and he had one of the most acrobatic moves I have seen from him this season, when he received a pass from Oubre and tipped it in on the other side of the rim. He was inefficient, but effective. The Pacers won his minutes by 5 and they needed every second of his small-ball five moments.

Jarace Walker: B-

After struggling to be a part of the rotation, Walker came into the game and made his presence known on the glass. In his first five minutes of play, he had corralled 5 boards and was hustling all over the place. His offense is still MIA as he went 1-6 from the field, but in tonight's win, he had a positive impact on the game despite his struggles.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: A

Oubre had his season-high in points with 20 tonight on 8-13 shooting. He was also the primary defender on SGA and made life extremely difficult for him in the game. The veteran wing added 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 massive blocks -- one down the stretch that was the icing on the cake. After battling foul trouble early on, he came back into the game and really left his mark.

Nov 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quenton Jackson: B-

I thought Jackson was strong tonight off the bench for the Pacers and provided a good spark after a lackluster weekend in Cleveland and New York. He made some big-time shots during some tough stretches of the game, and gave the team some defensive upside when Oubre was in foul trouble. Solid game overall from the two-way guard.

Kobe Brown: B

With Nesmith out with an injury and Oubre in foul trouble. Indiana went to Brown in the first half and he played a good overall game. He made both of his shots --one which was extremely difficult in traffic-- and was a +3 in a 7-minute stretch. He didn't overstep his role, played solid defense and did what was needed.

Nov 23, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Braden Smith (3) shoots the ball while Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain (3) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Braden Smith: D+

As much as I have praised Smith for his play this season, the Thunder attacked him relentlessly on the defensive end and guys were shooting over him comfortably all game long. He started out really rusty, loudly clanking a fadeaway jumper off the front of the rim, airballing one later in the half and going 1-for-2 from the charity stripe. He still showcased his elite speed and ball handling skills throughout the game, and dished out 6 assists, but it was not a strong showing for the Purdue Boilermaker.

Larry Nance Jr.: C

Nance played just 3 minutes in this game before exiting with an ankle injury. He did not record a stat for the game, but the Pacers outscored the Thunder by 3 in his minutes.

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