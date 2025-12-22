The Indiana Pacers recalled Kam Jones, the 6’3”, 202-pound second-round pick out of Marquette, from the G League to the main roster on 12/21/2025.



We have recalled Kam Jones from the @noblesvilleboom. https://t.co/fuAo6lnNFQ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 21, 2025

Picked 38th overall, Jones has yet to make an impact this season. He has been hampered by injuries and controversy. You can read the full story here. This leads to a more pressing question: where do the Pacers stand today in the upcoming draft?

Updating the Pacers’ odds since our last look, Indiana is now tied for the best odds to land the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft at 14%, with a record of 6 wins and 22 losses. Their futility is only surpassed by the young, scrappy Washington Wizards at 5–22. We have already profiled Darryn Peterson. So, who should the Pacers draft if they win the NBA Lottery? Today, we review A.J. Dybantsa out of BYU.



The A.J Dybantsa possibility

Evaluation:

Today we dive deeper into A.J. Dybantsa, the freshman from BYU, who currently sits second on my big board. A.J. is one of the most explosive athletes in the class at 6’9”, 210 pounds. He is a true three-level scorer with excellent passing vision and poise. He is still a little raw off the bounce. A.J. is right-handed but loves to go left—and at times goes left to a fault. He is averaging 22.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, showcasing his well-rounded skill set.

Dybantsa ranks in the 99th percentile in points per 40 minutes, according to CBB Analytics. His advanced passing numbers at 6’9” are what make him unique, as he sits in the 97th percentile in assists per 40 minutes. His biggest area for growth is at the three-point line. He is shooting just 30% from deep, placing him in the 53rd percentile. One professional-level skill he already possesses is the ability to draw fouls. He leads all of college basketball with 83 fouls drawn.

He is also somewhat raw when attacking the paint. His footwork can be awkward, but he compensates with a freakish wingspan and elite athleticism. If he can learn to go right more often to keep defenses off balance, the sky is the limit. His footwork in the low post is elite. He can power through smaller defenders and has an effective up-and-under against bigger players. In low clock situations, he has shown a polished turnaround fadeaway, rising over virtually any defender.

BYU is 11–1, largely due to the play of their superstar freshman, but they have yet to face many high-level opponents. The true test for A.J. is still ahead. According to ESPN’s projections, BYU has the 13th-hardest remaining strength of schedule. These matchups will provide much-needed clarity on a stacked 2026 draft class. 2025-26 Men's College Basketball Power Index - ESPN

Dybantsa could elevate the franchise in the wake of Tyrese Haliburton’s return and Benedict Mathurin’s increasingly likely departure. Read the full story on Mathurin here. A.J. is the type of player who would take pressure not only off Haliburton, but whose impact would trickle down to every single player on the roster.