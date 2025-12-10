Kam Jones, the Memphis, Tennessee native, is a former Consensus All-American Second Team selection at Marquette, where he played collegiately. He was selected 38th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft and acquired in a trade via the San Antonio Spurs for a 2030 second round pick.

we’ve acquired the draft rights to Kam Jones, the 38th overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft from the San Antonio Spurs.



learn more: https://t.co/eNKupI6xLv pic.twitter.com/6zNP3xF1L2 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 6, 2025

During his college career, Jones was touted as a 6’4” ball-handling offensive engine for the Golden Eagles. As a senior, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

His best success came when he was more off the ball, paired with Tyler Kolek as a sophomore. His on-ball usage really caused his 3-point percentage to dip from 40.6% as a sophomore down to a paltry 31.1% as a senior. His usage rate was 28.9%, with the ball in his hands on almost every possession. His best work came with his back to the basket, where he could use his 6’6” wingspan to his advantage against smaller guards.

It can be difficult to keep track of a second-round rookie when your team, the Indiana Pacers, has a 6–18 start to the season. While your superstar Tyrese Haliburton heals a ruptured Achilles, you have to find things to root for, and Kam Jones should be one of those pieces. The crafty guard, who loves to box in his spare time, should be an intriguing player to monitor.

.@MarquetteMBB's Kam Jones is a multitalented athlete.



Boxing isn't just a side hobby, it's important to his game. Through boxing, he sharpens his skills, making him a force to be reckoned with on the court. pic.twitter.com/V6jiz0VQ7d — March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 28, 2024

So, what happened to Kam Jones in 2025 that he has not played one game for the Pacers? According to the team, Jones has been dealing with a lower-back stress reaction. This was followed up by his arrest for failing to pull over for a traffic stop, according to NBC.

Man. Don’t know how to explain it other than shock. Words cannot express the pain of this letdown. The frustration is unfathomable. I’ve worked my whole life to get to this moment and this is how it ends? Makes no sense.



Now that I’ve gotten surgery, I wish I could count the… pic.twitter.com/UyY0iFEp6Z — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) June 24, 2025

While the rookie combo guard’s career has gotten off to a rough start, there is plenty of time and opportunity to turn it around in the absence of Haliburton. I do have concerns about his lack of athletic pop and slow feet at the next level. But I’m intrigued by his craftiness, his ability to use his size, and the way he gets to his spots. That’s what a season without your engine and in last place in your division becomes: evaluating what you have so you can compete in 2026. Haliburton’s injury could supercharge that because the 2026 NBA Draft class is loaded.