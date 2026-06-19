If there is one thing that the Pacers front office loves to do, it's finding a way to get into the top of the second round of the NBA Draft. Over the last five years they have either selected a player with a pick in the 31-39 range, or traded it for better assets.

While Indiana is operating as a team with no second-round pick, there is strong belief that the team will aggresively look to acquire a pick in this range. But once they get the pick, who will they be looking to target?

Here are eight names that I think the Pacers could target in the 2026 NBA Draft.

1. Emanuel Sharp | 6-3 Guard

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) drives to the hoop past Texas A&M Aggies forward Jamie Vinson (4) during the first half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers worked out Emanuel Sharp in their pre-draft workouts, and it says a lot about how hard Sharp is working to attend a draft workout for a team with no pick.

Sharp is a physical defender with an elite shooting skill who thrived in Kelvin Sampson's system at Houston. But he isn't just a shooter, as he possesses the skillset to put the ball on the floor and drive and score in a variety of ways. His footwork, body control, and quick shot release standout.

He had a career-best season, scoring 15.5 points per game on 37.2% shooting from three and was named to the First-Team All-Big 12, and to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. In 2025, he won the Big 12 tournament MVP.

2. Isaiah Evans | 6-6 Wing

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Evans' nickname is 'Slim' and boy is it fitting. The wing from Duke will need to add muscle to his frame, but boy can he shoot the basketball. He shot 41% in his freshman season from three and then doubled his attempts in his sophomore season but still connected on 36%.

He shys away from contact and isn't a strong rebounder, but he gives a ton of effort on the defensive side. His competitiveness paired with his floor spacing makes him an intriguing prospect that is expected to go anywhere from the late first to the early second round.

3. Alex Karaban | 6-7 Wing

UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) is defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) on Monday, April 6, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Karaban spent all four seasons playing for Coach Hurley at Connecticut, and won back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2023 and 2024. He played in 150 out 151 games as a starter, was a terrific shooter making 37.4% of his shots from three, and he averaged 5.0 rebounds per game.

What makes Karaban so special is his ability to fill a role around so many great players that have entered and exited the Connecticut program. He fits right into his role, spacing the floor and playing right into the scheme of the defense.

He won't blow you away athletically, but he is a strong player who can play either forward spot. With the amount of experience he has, he can help a team out right away. Every year there is a second-round pick that plays well above their expectations, and Karaban is someone I can see filling that role, depending which team selects him.

4. Tarris Reed Jr. | 6-10 Big

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in action against Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Reed’s value lies in his interior dominance. He’s a strong rebounder, an effective rim protector and a reliable finisher around the basket. He also flashed some passing ability (2.4 assists per game), suggesting more offensive feel than traditional rim-running centers.

At 6-foot-10 and 265 pounds, Reed brings a physical presence that immediately translates to the NBA level. The 23-year-old big man was highly productive in his final collegiate season, averaging 14.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 62.1% from the field.

His high motor, combined with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, makes him an intriguing prospect and a strong candidate to hear his name called in the late first round or early second round. That physical profile, along with his activity level, gives him a clear pathway to contributing as an energy big who can impact the game on the glass and around the rim.

I would have Reed Jr. higher if I felt there was a likelihood he is in the Pacers' range. Several draft experts believe he will get drafted into the first round, but there is still a chance he slides.

5. Jaden Bradley | 6-3 Guard

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Arizona standout is one of my favorites in the second round. Bradley offers a balanced backcourt skillset with encouraging two-way upside. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.4% from three.

Jaden Bradley plays with composure and control. He limits his mistakes and contributes defensively. He averaged 1.4 steals per game last season and only committed 1.7 turnovers.

There are several traits of Bradley's that translate well to the NBA level: his burst, ability to attack downhill, and overall offensive upside. He shines most when putting pressure on defenses, using his swift first step and body control to get into the paint and create opportunities for himself and others.

6. Richie Saunders | 6-5 Wing

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) looks to pass against Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Saunders is one of the best shooters in the draft class and there is belief that he won't fall past Brooklyn at No. 33.

Not only does he come off screens and drill catch-and-shoot threes, but he has the capabilities to put the ball on the floor and score in a variety of ways. He's a solid rebounder and has grown as a playmaker but does have athletic limitations.

BYU took a turn for the worse when Saunders exited the season with a torn ACL in early February. This is clearly something to monitor for the 22 year old, but his game is so impressive that teams will be looking in his direction. 18 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game on 48.9% shooting from the field, 37.6% from three, and 81.7% from the FT line.

7. Braden Smith | 5-10 Guard

Mar 7, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates a referee call during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Smith has a great feel for the game operating as a floor general who loves to get his teammates involved but can also score the basketball. He possesses a high-IQ and is a relentless worker on both sides of the ball.

His small stature does leave questions for how well he can produce at the next level as he could get overpowered by bigger and more athletic guards. Smith is most effective with the ball in his hands and needs to work on his off-ball game to be more versatile at the next level.

Smith was named Mr. Basketball of Indiana in 2022, won the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2024-25, was named an All-American twice and made the All-Big Ten Team three times.

8. Bruce Thornton | 6-2 Guard

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) shoots the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bruce Thornton might be small, but he has a knack for putting the ball into the basket. This season he averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 55.4% from the field, 40% from three, and 82.9% from the free throw line.

If you're looking for an elite finisher, look no further than Thornton. He connected on 75% of his shots at the rim and shot a terrific 59% on his floaters. He can score with the ball in his hands and facilitate, but he is more of an off-ball scorer than he is a point guard.

That will lead to size issues at the next level, as teams will most likely hunt him on defense. He is a stout guard defender, but that will be more challenging at the next level. Thornton is a draft darling that has risen up several boards and could have an immediate impact depending on where he is drafted.

Final Thoughts

Jan 23, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) shoots over Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) during the first half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

There are a handful of contributors that will be available in the early second round. Out of this list, I love the two-way abilities of Emanuel Sharp. He reminds me of a shorter Dillon Brooks. I am not too concerned about his lack of size because of the heart that he plays with.

If Indiana is looking for a wing, I am torn on Evans and Karaban. The upside of Evans is much higher, but Karaban is such a winner. Both understand their roles, both add size and defensive upside, but Karaban has a stronger frame and is a much better rebounder.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball defended by Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Lastly, while several Pacers fans would love to see Braden Smith in Indiana, I think I am leaning Jaden Bradley. The smaller size of Smith does concern me, even though I know he has overcome that his entire career. Bradley is a better two-way player and shot a better percentage at the college level.

Overall, there is plenty of talent in this range that would make sense if the Pacers decide to trade back into the draft.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.