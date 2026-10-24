Two players that could be earning bigger roles for the Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- "We need everybody to be playing like Jalen Slawson. Let's put it that way. Him and Quenton (Jackson.) Those are two hard playing guys."

Those were the words from Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle after Friday night's loss to Dallas. Despite the hype of the home opener, the team on the court couldn't seem to match the energy of the fans in the stands. That is, until Slawson and Jackson finally gave them something to cheer about.

In just 16 minutes of game action, Slawson put together this stat line: 4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. He was a +7 while on the court, which led the team, and he also made several other energizing plays, diving for loose balls, getting deflections, and helping the Pacers to at least make things a little more interesting after previously trailing by 37 points.



DENIED by Slawson ‼️



Jalen Slawson with the chasedown block for the @pacers last night. pic.twitter.com/M7NM6MzsRU — Noblesville Boom (@noblesvilleboom) October 24, 2026

Quenton Jackson didn't shoot well from three (1-for-6) but contributed 8 points, 3 assists, and a steal in 17 minutes. This also came after Q was instrumental in the opening night win in New Orleans.

Teammates are also taking notice. Tyrese Haliburton said "I thought our second group was amazing, specifically Q (Quenton Jackson) and Slaw (Jalen Slawson). They brought great energy for us."

Towards the end of last season, Carlisle said "Slawson has got an NBA body. He's got NBA skill which is rebounding, and running, and his ability to finish on the move. His shooting is on the come. It's a really nice pickup for us." After having some success at the end of last season for the Pacers, Slawson was very solid in the summer league, and he's now bringing that energy to the 2026-2027 version of the Pacers. Quenton Jackson has also contributed whenever called upon in his Pacers tenure.

Oct 13, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Bennett Stirtz (14) drives between Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) and forward Jalen Slawson (18) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other players currently in the rotation might want to take notice.

It's only two games, and overreacting to a small sample size is never a good idea, but this is also a team that has big goals this year. Every game counts, and this coaching staff will be looking to who they can trust the most to try and win games.

Jarace Walker and Kelly Oubre Jr. are off to slow starts, and have really struggled. Could Slawson and Jackson push those guys for playing time? Oubre Jr. in particular won't be in any danger of falling out of the rotation, but he could see his minutes decline while guys like Slawson and Jackson earn bigger roles. Walker is a guy who could possibly fall out of the rotation if he remains inconsistent, though he clearly has the ability to turn things around. This will be something to watch in the near future.

The NBA season is a grind, and the Pacers are already in the thick of it. They will play their first back-to-back of the season in Brooklyn and in Milwaukee on Sunday and Monday. They will then host Philadelphia on Wednesday. For a team that will play three games in four days, guys like Slawson and Jackson will be ready to bring the energy when their number is called.