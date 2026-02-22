Indiana Pacers All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton has already endured a long road back from a right Achilles tendon tear that sidelined him for the entire season.

Recovery timelines for Achilles injuries typically range from six to 12 months, but Haliburton has progressed well through rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery. Throughout his rehab, he has remained a visible presence, sitting courtside for nearly every Pacers game and continuing to support his teammates.

However, when Indiana returned from the All-Star break, Haliburton was notably absent from the bench, and initially, there was no explanation.

Tyrese Haliburton is away from the team right now and might be away for two to three weeks.



On Sunday afternoon, ahead of the Indiana Pacers matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, head coach Rick Carlisle provided an unexpected update on the two time All-Star.

When asked about the importance of guard play and the difficulty of replacing that position, Carlisle revealed that Haliburton has been diagnosed with shingles and will be away from the team for approximately two to three weeks.

The news came as a surprise, though Carlisle emphasized that Haliburton is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the Mayo Clinic, shingles is a viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus (also known as the VZV) — the same virus that causes chickenpox. After someone has chickenpox, the virus remains dormant in the body and can reactivate years later as shingles. The condition typically presents as a painful rash that often appears as a stripe of blisters on one side of the torso.

While shingles is generally not life-threatening, it can be extremely painful. It is most common in adults over the age of 50, which makes the diagnosis somewhat surprising for a 26-year-old. That said, younger individuals can still develop the condition.

Carlisle noted that Haliburton, as per usual, has remained in good spirits despite the diagnosis. Which is the exact same response Haliburton had after suffering the Achilles tear against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.

Pacers fans know well that Haliburton’s positivity extends beyond the court. His upbeat personality and steady leadership have been constants during his injury recovery, and that approach has not changed.

As Haliburton continues working his way back from the Achilles injury, and now recovers from shingles, the expectation remains that Indiana’s franchise point guard will return healthy and ready to lead once again.

