Tyrese Haliburton Gave LeBron James Pitch to Join the Pacers

The basketball world tuned into Fanatics Fan Fest hoping LeBron James might finally reveal where he plans to finish his NBA career. Instead, they got another round of teases.

With Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton serving as LeBron's cohost for a live episode of Mind the Game, fans expected at least one direct question about the four-time NBA champion's looming free agency decision. Haliburton made sure that happened almost immediately.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Haliburton attempted to ask James about his decision early in the show, but LeBron quickly shut the conversation down.

"Didn't we already talk about this in the back?" James responded.

Haliburton smiled, backed off, and replied, "I'll leave it alone."

While LeBron refused to reveal his destination, he did acknowledge that his eight-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers has come to an end.

May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the conversation shifted toward the next chapter of his career, James thanked the Lakers organization for the past eight seasons before adding another cryptic moment.

"It's going to be fun wherever I land."

That quote only fueled more speculation.

Later in the event, James continued to play into the rumors while answering questions from fans.

United States forward LeBron James and guard Stephen Curry celebrate after the game against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena on Aug. 8, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to McMenamin, LeBron joked about the constant speculation surrounding his future.

"I hear the Warriors...I hear the Sixers..."

He then referenced comments made by The Rich Eisen Show co-host, Chris Brockman, who suggested the Miami Heat would only be a Play-In Tournament team even if James signed there.

Despite acknowledging the constant rumors, LeBron still declined to offer any real indication of where he intends to play next season.

Haliburton Admitted He Tried to Recruit LeBron to Indiana

Mar 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives past Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

One of the more interesting moments of the event came when Halliburton revealed that he attempted to recruit James to the Pacers.

According to McMenamin, Halliburton said he reached out before James before he even informed the Lakers that he would not be returning.

"I said hey, if you wanna come to Indiana, we can make something crack."

Tyrese Haliburton tried to recruit LeBron to Indy but Bron wasn't having it 😂 pic.twitter.com/pK371BxZdp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 16, 2026

The response?

Two rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

That was enough for Haliburton to understand where things stood.

The Pacers' All-Star said that effectively ended his recruiting efforts for The King to come to Indiana.

December 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the basketball against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first quarter of the in-season tournament championship at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While neither player officially ruled Indiana out, the exchange reinforced what many around the league have already beleived -- that the Pacers were never viewed as a serious contender to land one of the greatest players in NBA history.

LeBron added this after Haliburton's story, "I mean, people have seen everything that's been coming out regarding my free agency and things of that nature."

That comment reassured that the reports about what teams are in the mix is apparently true, and now the fan bases of those teams have to patiently await James' decision.

Haliburton Tried One Last Time to Get James to Spill the Beans

Mar 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Still, Haliburton couldn't resist one final attempt before the show wrapped up.

With a grin, he looked at James and asked if there was finally a decision...

Before LeBron could answer, Haliburton laughed and interrupted himself.



"I'm kidding. No decision."

The audeince erupted, but once again, LeBron declined to reveal anything.

The Waiting Continues

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) prior to game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The live episode ultimately became more about basketball discussion than breaking news, even though the bronze future dominated the attention surrounding the event.

Haliburton did everything fans. Hope he would, asking the questions. Everyone wanted, answered while even sharing his own unsuccessful recruiting attempt..

In the end, however, James remained committed to keeping everyone guessing.

The speculation continues, the rumors were only intensified, and the basketball road will have to wait a little longer before LeBron James finally reveals where the final chapter of his legendary career will be written.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.