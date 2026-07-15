LeBron James Next Team Prediction Market Movement: Warriors Spike

The LeBron James saga takes yet another shift with the Golden State Warriors reaping the benefits this time. A shift this significant on Kalshi demands attention.

Golden State saw a 9% rise on Kalshi’s LeBron next team market, which sparked from a cryptic quote from Warriors GM, Mike Dunleavy Jr.

LeBron James Next Team - Kalshi

Cleveland Cavaliers 39%

Golden State Warriors 29%

Miami Heat 15%

Trading $10 at the current price for Golden State offers a $21.76 return. The market will settle by October 23rd based on which team James is with by then.

Dunleavy Jr. & Draymond lead the surge

While in attendance at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Mike Dunleavy Jr. addressed the offseason and hinted he’s close to finalizing the Warriors roster.

"I think we're getting close to finalizing our roster, so we're looking forward to that finish point.” The broadcast team attempted to pry at LeBron James info, to which Dunleavy responded, “We shall see.”

On the Draymond Green front, he and James remain close off the court. The two recently went on a golf trip to Puerto Rico, where Green used the time to pitch LeBron on Golde State’s behalf. Green went on his podcast “The Draymond Green Show” to discuss his pitch.

“I'd be remised if I don't take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there. I'd be crazy if we're together for X amount of days and at no point am I like, ‘Yo, we need to chop it up.’ Like, ‘What the hell going on? What we doing?” Green said. "Of course, I did that. And of course, the pitch was crazy. I think I'm pretty decent at it. Does it change anything? Does it make anything happen? I don't know. I hope so–I don't think there's a decision that's been made, but say if there was, it'll make you think twice about it.”

Green and LeBron’s relationship is undoubtedly close. The two are brought together by their shared agent, Rich Paul.

LeBron is expected to decide this week, with his appearance at Fanatics Fest sparking those rumors.

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