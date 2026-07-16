What Quenton Jackson's Guaranteed Contract Means for the Pacers

Back in late February, the Indiana Pacers elected to convert Quenton Jackson from a two-way contract to a standard NBA deal. It was a vote of confidence from the front office, rewarding one of the organization's best two-way success stories for the hard work and development he displayed throughout the season.

When Jackson originally signed that contract, I wrote:

"If energy had a spirit animal, it would be a jackrabbit. And Quenton Jackson embodies it. He doesn't pace himself. He doesn't coast. He springs into every possession like it might be his last opportunity to prove he belongs...and now he does."

Nov 13, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) warms up before a game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Image | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

At the time, the decision was an easy one. Indiana had only five or six weeks remaining in the season, and converting Jackson allowed the Pacers to reward a player who had earned it while still maintaining flexibility in the offseason.

The contract included a partial guarantee of $275,000 for the 2026-27 season, giving Indiana an inexpensive exit if they decided to move in another direction. Had the Pacers waived Jackson before the July 15th deadline, they would have been responsible for only that $275,000.

By keeping Jackson on the roster past the guarantee deadline, the Pacers made his $2.5 million salary fully guaranteed for the upcoming season.

It's another indication of how highly Indiana values the 27-year-old combo guard.

May 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson on the red carpet prior to the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the Pacers' current roster construction, having a player like Jackson anchoring the third unit on a $2.5 million contract is tremendous value. He can handle point guard duties in a pinch, possesses legitimate NBA size and athleticism, has flashed the ability to be an impactful perimeter defender, and perfectly embodies the team-first mentality, relentless effort, and positive-energy culture Rick Carlisle has cultivated.

Indiana certainly had other options.

The Pacers could have waived Jackson, opened additional financial flexibility, and pursued a more established veteran on a minimum contract. Instead, they chose continuity over chasing another name.

Apr 10, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result, Indiana now has 14 players under contract with a payroll of approximately $206.2 million -- roughly $2.23 million below the first apron. That leaves the Pacers with enough room to sign only a player with zero or one year of NBA service to a minimum contract unless another roster move is made.

The financial implications are important, but the bigger takeaway is simple: the Pacers believe Quenton Jackson has earned his place.

Making his contract fully guaranteed wasn't just a bookkeeping decision. It was another vote of confidence in a player who has consistently made the most of every opportunity he's received.