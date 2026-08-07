Who is the Most Important Reserve for Pacers Next Season?

Every strong title contender has key reserves that step in and leave an impact on a playoff series.

We saw that two postseasons ago when multiple players stepped up big for the Pacers. Thomas Bryant hit 3 corner three-pointers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Bennedict Mathurin dropped 27 points off the bench in 22 minutes in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. And T.J. McConnell joined in on the bench mob fun with 5 steals of that same game.

Toppin's Postseason Standout Games

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals the Pacers were struggling to get offense going, but Obi Toppin came in off the bench and added 17 points on 6-9 shooting and found himself closing that game (and most of the series) as the team's best option at the center position.

Toppin had a similar impact in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals when he scored 18 points on 7-11 shooting. It wasn't just the scoring that stood out in his performance, but it was the 3 incredible blocks he had in rout to a win. The Dayton Flyer is known for his stupendous athleticism and he was able to showcase that at the end of this game when he threw down an emphatic slam dunk on a pass from Tyrese Haliburton to close the door on the New York Knicks.

This system fits Toppin's style of play perfectly. He has evlolved into a lights out three-point shooter, has shown flashes of someone that is able to put the ball on the floor and score, and when he gets running in transition it's game over for his opponent.

Having a player that can come off the bench and impact a game that significantly is hard to find in the NBA. The Pacers have two of those players in Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell. Both of these guys serve as pivotal players in the Pacers' success story.

Why Toppin over McConnell

Mar 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson (16), forward Obi Toppin (1) and guard T.J. McConnell (9) watch from the bench during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can make the case that McConnell is the best reserve on this team, but I think when you're evaluating it from a most important perspective, the obvious answer is Obi Toppin.

When Toppin got traded to the Pacers he was overmatched as a starting power forward, but once Rick Carlisle and staff made that change to have him anchor the bench unit with McConnell, he soared to sucess.

He's an instant energy guy who fuels the home crowd with his elite athleticism and highlight reel plays. The moment Toppin is out in transition and catches a lob from Haliburton or McConnell, the crowd erupts with one of the loudest cheers you'll hear of the night.

Although his highlight reel dunks are entertaining to watch, that is not what makes him the most important bench player for this team. Indiana saw something in Toppin as a small-ball center and the team will likely dip into that throughout the regular season from time-to-time.

The Stretch Big Element

Mar 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) high-five during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It doesn't mean that he will routinely play the backup center spot during the regular season, but when there are situations or an opponent where Toppin at the five favors the Pacers, they will lean into that. With Myles Turner dipping for Milwaukee last offseason, Indiana has one proven stretch-big option, and that's Toppin.

Jay Huff had success in previous stops as a floor-spacing center, but last season he struggled to make threes at a league-average rate. If Huff is unable to find the nylons from outside this season at a higher rate, his playing time and role will be reduced.

Obi Toppin and Ivica Zubac

Dec 18, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) shoots the ball while LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Indiana added a terrific big in Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline last season, but he's made just one three-point shot in his career. While I would still expect Big Zu to close out a lot of games for the Pacers --especially in the postseason-- there might be nights when Indiana has to veer away from that and look at Toppin at the five.

With Zubac at the center spot though, Toppin could be a nice pairing next to him. He's an elite three-point shooter, is a smart cutter, and has great hands. Zubac can play off of Toppin's strengths and I can envision that duo meshing well together.

Chemistry

Indiana will need Toppin to be a reliable scoring punch off the bench, but the best part of his game is that he fits with anyone on the roster.

Sure, he is best when playing next to Haliburton in the lineup, but who isn't? He pairs well with Siakam in the frontcourt when tasked to play together. If Drew is the point guard, he has enough on and off the court chemistry with him to thrive, and we know he blends well with McConnell.

His chemistry with Jay Huff is still developing but even in a small sample size last season he performed well at the end of the season next to him. I have no doubt he will figure it out with Huff and/or Nance Jr. in the second unit frontcourt. And I think him and Oubre will also be a terrific mix of athleticism and length with the bench unit.

Final Thoughts

Apr 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) shoots against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toppin is a great fit on and off the court. He is beloved by the locker room, the fan base and coaching staff for the human being he is. And when pair that with his elite role-player skills, it's the perfect fit.

He can score, he fits into the system, and he's a team-first guy. His defense as taken strides the last few years but continued improvement there will only make him stronger.

After missing most of last season with a stress fracture in his right foot, Toppin returned to shake the rust off and scored 20 points or more in 3 of the last 5 games. Getting Toppin fully healthy for the offseason was important for him to get himself in the best shape for the upcoming year.

Indiana is a better team with Obi Toppin in the mix and his skill set is the perfect blend. Whatever holes there might be in the starting five, he fills in the cracks perfectly. Next season will be a big year for him as he is going to be relied upon more frequently then in year's past.

You can follow me on X @AlexGoldenNBA and listen to my daily podcast, Setting The Pace, wherever you get your podcasts.