Micah Potter was one of the bright spots in a lost season for the Pacers this past year. And now, the contract for the backup big has been exercised by the team. It's a non-guaranteed contract, so the risk is minimal and it gives Potter an opportunity to stick around.

For a team with championship aspirations, depth is incredibly important. New starting center Ivica Zubac faced a lot of injuries this past season, and the league as a whole continues to trend on the negative side of player availability over 82 games. If Potter is able to stick around, he will give the Pacers a serviceable (and cheaper) option to give them solid minutes off the bench when called upon.

This past season was Potter's fifth year in the NBA, and he really thrived as a Pacer. He averaged career-highs in points (9.7), rebounds (5.0), and assists (1.5), and he shot 42.3% from behind the arc. He made an even stronger impression over his final nine games, averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds in that time frame. This group was searching for positive news at times through the season, and Potter often provided a spark.

Micah Potter came ready day in and day out 🗣 pic.twitter.com/E4yhZ5bhJF — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 30, 2026

Micah Potter enjoyed his time as a Pacer, and according to his teammates and coaching staff, the feeling was mutual.





"Solid is the word," said Head Coach Carlisle after a game this past March. "Micah, that's what he is. He's solid. He's a no-frills player. He doesn't try to be fancy out there. He plays the game, he works to play to his strengths. I like that he's a stretch big that can legitimately play some four. That's a very good thing."

Potter himself was very appreciative of the opportunity and for his teammates: "It's one of those things where it's a blessing just to be here," he said. "I was out of the league to start the year. It's a blessing just to be here and I'm thankful for the opportunity, but it's also something I don't want to lose. God is ultimately in control of all of that, so I try to just take it a day at a time and work as hard as I can and do the best I possibly can for His glory."



One of the reasons this marriage makes sense is how Potter plays and approaches the game, as Carlisle alluded to. He can screen, shoot, and pass, and possesses a high basketball IQ.



"Pacer basketball is to play fast, screen, cut, off-ball movement, all that kinda stuff," Potter said. "You have your teammates helping you out too and other than that it's just playing. Basketball can be a very simple game."





Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) celebrates a made basket in the first half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Last month, Pacers President of Basketball Operations said Potter and Jay Huff would fight for the backup role at the five. Does this mean the other player will make the team as the third string center to start the season? Or will the Pacers get creative and find another option they like better for one of those spots this summer? Regardless of what happens, this gives the Pacers a bit of a safety net at the position heading into the season. Huff and Potter are also close off the court, and have both been very vocal about pulling for one another's success.

After watching Potter up close this past year, I had an appreciation for what he brings to the table. Even if he's not the primary backup for Zu, he's a guy that can impact winning and give you some depth. Potter's production wasn't solely based on volume shooting, as the former Big Ten big man had a true shooting percentage of nearly 68% over his 47 games with Indiana.

The Pacers could be set at center with the trio of Zubac, Potter, and Huff, on top of being set at the point guard position with Haliburton, McConnell, and Braden Smith. The pieces will continue coming together as free agency is set to begin across the NBA on Tuesday night.