Indiana Pacers sign three players with regular season approaching

The Indiana Pacers announced on Friday night that they have signed three players to contracts: Eli Brooks, Tevin Brown, and Jermaine Samuels.

It was reported by various outlets back in June that Indiana would eventually sign each of this trio to contracts that contain Exhibit 10 language, so it is likely that all of these deals are Exhibit 10 agreements. Exhibit 10 contracts contain a clause that states a player will receive a bonus if they are cut in training camp and then report to the franchise's G League affiliate team — for the Pacers, that's the Fort Wayne Mad Ants — for at least 60 days.

The Pacers had 19 players under contract entering Friday with the offseason maximum being 20. Indiana waived two guys to free up the necessary roster spots to add the three players.

NBA teams are required to get their roster size down to a maximum of 17 players — 15 standard contracts and two two-way deals — by the day before the regular season. That means if the Pacers are going to waive the trio of newly signed players and have them clear waivers by Monday, they will need to move on from them by Saturday. It's fair to assume that all three players will be cut and assigned to the G League for the coming season.

Brooks, Brown, and Samuels all played for Indiana in summer league. Brooks averaged 3.3 points and 2.7 assists per game, Brown averaged 4.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per game, and Samuels averaged 4.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. They each played sparingly during the Pacers time in Vegas during the month of July.

Indiana's roster is now full with 20 players. They will have to cut or trade someone away if they want to make any last-second moves in the preseason.