Report: Indiana Pacers 'expected' to show free agency interest in Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith
According to a report from Michael Scotto in HoopsHype, the Indiana Pacers are among the teams that could show interest in Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith in free agency.
Highsmith, who turns 28 in December, just finished his third year with the Miami Heat. He averaged 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game across 66 outings. The six-foot-seven-inch forward slowly climbed up the rotation in Miami after joining the team in 2021-22 — his career started in Philadelphia.
The Maryland native is coming off of a three-year deal worth just under $4 million in total. He will certainly be looking for a raise after some productive years on a small contract with the Heat. His three-point percentage has climbed every year of his career.
"Several teams with [the] non-taxpayer mid-level exception available, such as the Indiana Pacers... are also expected to show interest in pursuing Highsmith, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto's report reads.
While the Pacers do have access to the Mid-Level Exception, using much of it will be challenging for the blue and gold. After agreeing to deals with Pascal Siakam and Obi Toppin, Indiana's proximity to the luxury tax and first salary cap apron limits their spending without making a trade.
The Pacers have 12 players that either have an active contract or have agreed to one in 2024-25, and that doesn't include the recently-drafted Johnny Furphy. Indiana's rotation may already be constructed, so Highsmith would be a tough fit without other moves coming.
Free agency begins later today at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. Scotto's entire report can be found here.
