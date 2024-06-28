Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan explains Pacers 2024 NBA Draft choices and thinking
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA Draft is complete. They entered the proceedings with three picks and ended up using that many, bringing a trio of rookies into their program. All three selections were in the second round.
They were originally scheduled to have their first pick be the 36th overall selection, then twice in a row later at 49 and 50. Their setup was unique and required patience with the draft spanning two nights for the first time ever.
There were many older players in this draft due to COVID eligibility rules and the perceived poor nature of this draft class. At the same time, the new collective bargaining agreement is taking a hold on the NBA. Those factors together created a draft that was difficult to plan for. A lot changed throughout the nights.
"This is one of those drafts, it was hard to predict," Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan said after his team was done making selections.
Indiana used their 36th overall pick to trade up one slot. They used the pick and cash considerations to move up one slot and take Kansas wing Johnny Furphy at 35th overall. Many mock drafts suggested the young wing could go in the first round.
They held firm the rest of the evening, grabbing Connecticut's Tristen Newton at 49 and Akron's Enrique Freeman at 50. Newton worked out for the blue and gold nine days before the draft, and Freeman was a popular riser late in the draft process.
A wing with some upside? Check. Guard and post depth with experience that can grow in the G League? Check. The Pacers may not get a ton of value from a draft in which they didn't have a first-round pick, but they addressed some needs and traded up — without using any long-term assets — for their guy in the 2024 NBA Draft. That's good business.
Buchanan explained that Newton and Freeman are older prospects, and the Pacers liked that they are more established. Freeman's rebounding stands out — he averaged nearly 13 per game in his final NCAA season. Newton brings a calmness and IQ that impresses the GM.
Furphy, meanwhile, is more of a long-term project. He's just 19 years old and will still be that age when the season starts. His offensive game, particularly his play finishing and off-ball skills, look impressive. He's smart in transition. But he will have to grow with the rock and on defense, and his jumper is unproven.
By being selected 36th overall, Furphy could get a standard contract from the Pacers. With the newer second-round pick exception, the blue and gold can sign him to a three or four year deal without using other salary cap exceptions or being forced to put him on a minimum contract.
As for the later two picks, their contractual future is less clear. A two-way deal for both would make a lot of sense.
"We've got three two-way spots that we'll be filling. There's probably a decent chance that we'll have discussions on that with a couple of these guys," Buchanan said.
More in-depth breakdowns of each pick will come soon, but for now, it's easy to see what the Pacers were thinking with each of their 2024 draft choices. They now turn their attention to free agency, which begins on Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Indiana Pacers take Johnny Furphy at pick 35 after a draft night trade with San Antonio Spurs. CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers tender a qualifying offer to Obi Toppin, sending forward into restricted free agency . CLICK HERE.
- Source: Indiana Pacers and Pascal Siakam agree to terms on four-year max contract. CLICK HERE.
- Indiana Pacers 2024 NBA free agency rumor tracker. CLICK HERE.
- Follow AllPacers on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow AllPacers on Twitter: @SIPacers