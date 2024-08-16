2024 preseason schedule announced for Indiana Pacers
The NBA revealed the entire schedule for the 2024-25 NBA season on Thursday, and that announcement included some preseason games being put on the calendar. The Indiana Pacers were one such team that laid out their preseason schedule earlier today.
Here is when the Pacers will hit the hardwood for preseason action in 2024.
- Tuesday, October 8: at Atlanta Hawks (7:00 pm ET)
- Thursday, October 10: at Cleveland Cavaliers (7:00 pm ET)
- Monday, October 14: vs Memphis Grizzlies (7:00 pm ET)
- Thursday, October 17: vs Charlotte Hornets (7:00 pm ET)
It's the fourth-straight year that Indiana's preseason slate started with two games on the road before a small gap preceding two games at home. Clearly, the franchise likes what that structure provides.
For the Pacers, much of the intrigue in their preseason games will be about new players and healing talents. Bennedict Mathurin getting back from his shoulder injury will be a major storyline, as will Johnny Furphy's early minutes. Both young players will be worth keeping an eye on in the quartet of games.
Jarace Walker's development will be a key subplot, too, as will Pascal Siakam's first games with the Pacers after having a training camp in Indianapolis. While the blue and gold have largely the same roster they did last season, they are a young team with many interesting development stories that will be topics throughout the upcoming campaign.
After the preseason ends, the Pacers kick off the regular season on October 23. They'll be on the road for that game, and their home opener is four days later.
