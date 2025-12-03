Multiple All-Stars Land on Pacers vs Nuggets Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers have had a rough season, to put it lightly.

With a seemingly never-ending list of injured players, the Pacers have fallen to 4-17 on the season, good for the third-worst record in the NBA.

The Pacers will look to add a rare tally to their win column Wednesday when they take on the Denver Nuggets, who sit at fifth in the Western Conference with a 14-6 record.

Both the Pacers and Nuggets could be without several key players for Wednesday's game, with as many as three former All-Stars potentially missing the game.

On the Pacers side, Aaron Nesmith, Quenton Jackson, Kam Jones, Obi Toppin and Tyrese Haliburton are all listed as out for Wednesday's game, with Johnny Furphy listed as questionable.

Injury Report for tomorrow’s game against the Nuggets:



Johnny Furphy - Questionable (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Nesmith - Out (left knee sprain)

Quenton Jackson - Out (right hamstring strain)

Kam Jones - Out (lower back stress reaction)

Obi Toppin - Out (right foot stress… pic.twitter.com/Pcdtx9unUr — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 2, 2025

Furphy has a left ankle sprain and has not played since Nov. 3. Tuesday's injury report marked the first time Furphy has been upgraded to questionable since sustaining the injury.

Nesmith remains out with a sprained MCL in his left knee. The forward has not played since Nov. 13. He was averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game before the injury.

Jackson has been out since Nov. 3 with a hamstring injury and is expected to possibly return by mid-December.

Jones, the No. 38 pick in the NBA draft, has yet to make his NBA debut with a lower back injury. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said in mid-November that Jones is still "a ways out" from returning.

Toppin is not expected to be back on the court until mid-February after suffering a partial stress fracture in his foot in late October that required surgery.

Finally, Haliburton is out for the entirety of the 2025-26 season with a torn Achilles tendon. He is expected to be back at full strength by the beginning of the 2026-27 season.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Pacers:



PROBABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Wrist Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Jamal Murray (Right Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)

Julian Strawther (Lower Back Injury… pic.twitter.com/lw1BhQMr10 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 2, 2025

On the Nuggets side, three-time league MVP Nikola Jokic is listed as probable with a left wrist sprain. Jokic is playing up to his usual MVP standards this season and could be in line for his fourth award, averaging 29 points, 12.8 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game.

Joining Jokic on the injury report is fellow All-Star Jamaal Murray, who is questionable with a right ankle sprain. Murray sprained his ankle in the Nuggets' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Rounding out the Nuggets' injury report are starters Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), Christian Braun (left ankle sprain) and reserve guard Julian Strawther (lower back injury management).

The Nuggets are favored by 7.5 points in Wednesday's game, which tips off at 7 p.m. ET.

