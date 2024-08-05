More Information Suggests Former New Orleans Pelicans Center Could Be Moved Again
According to Heavy.com's Sean Duvernay, former New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas is expected to be moved in December when he's eligible to be traded.
The Washington Wizards acquired him from the Pelicans this summer via a sign-and-trade deal that included New Orleans receiving a protected 2027 second-round pick. The move ended Valanciunas' three-year tenure with the Pelicans after they originally acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021.
The big man signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Wizards, but per the league's rules, he'll be eligible for trade in December.
Reportedly, the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers are interested in his services. The 13-year veteran played all 82 games for New Orleans last season, averaging 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds.
Deveney expounded on why the deal made sense for all parties involved at the time.
"It is a really smart [signing] because it got him paid at a time when there were just not that many spots available—it's musical chairs and if you do not get one of the first slots now with the new rules, you're screwed."
He continues, "There's not as much flexibility. But this gets you paid, and the team paying you can say, 'Hey, we'll get you to a contender when the time comes."
The Knicks, Lakers, and Warriors expect to be playoff contenders this year and a veteran center like Valanciunas could improve their chances down the stretch.
In the interim, it helps Washington mold their first-round draft pick, Alex Sarr.
The 7-foot French phenom is still 19 years old, so having a veteran like Valanciunas around him early in his career will prove beneficial. Then, if they do trade their offseason acquisition in December like these reports are suggesting, he can play for a contender and look to win his first NBA title.
The Pelicans have not fully addressed their center spot following his departure.
Currently, their roster includes first-round draft pick Yves Missi, veteran Daniel Thies, and former second-round pick Karlo Matkovic. Expect to see Zion Williamson play some at the center position, which he did in spurts last season. New Orleans will also play a smaller lineup and utilize an up-tempo pace this year with their lack of size up front.
Newly acquired guard Dejounte Murray will push the pace with a talented roster of Brandon Ingram, Williamson, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones beside him.
The Pelicans seek their third straight winning season for the first time in franchise history.