14-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Take on Lakers, Clippers New Additions
The Western Conference has shaken up significantly throughout the 2025 NBA offseason, but the city of Los Angeles has been an even crazier story. The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers both flamed out in the first round of this year's playoffs, but they are each ensuring a more competitive effort next season.
The Lakers and Clippers have each made huge additions in the past week. The Lakers signed former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, while the Clippers signed three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, and both star guards are expected to make huge impacts on their respective teams.
Many NBA fans and media personnel have praised the Clippers for having the best offseason of any NBA team, especially after adding Beal, but the Lakers' addition of Smart is incredible in its own right. While both moves should make huge impacts, former New Orleans Pelicans center and 14-year NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins shared his take on which move is better.
"Marcus Smart going to be more impactful for the Lakers than Bradley Beal is going to be for the Clippers!!!" Perkins posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Of course, it is very hard to say which move will have more of an impact, but many would disagree with what Perkins is saying. While Smart is one of the best guard defenders in the NBA when healthy, the 31-year-old has been far from ideal over the past two seasons. Smart has played in just 54 total games in the past two years, and now the Lakers will be heavily relying on him to be a reliable defender.
Beal, even though he is also past his prime, has proven that he is still a productive player and is just escaping a horrible situation with the Phoenix Suns. Again, both players will likely make huge impacts in Los Angeles, but Beal heading to the Clippers is much more of a sure-fire addition.