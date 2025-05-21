Pelicans Scoop

14-Year NBA Veteran's Massive Wolves-Thunder Game 1 Prediction

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins makes a bold statement about the Western Conference Finals

Grant Mona

May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) in the first quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) in the first quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oklahoma City Thunder were a 7-point favorite coming into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Coming off a Game 7 win against the Denver Nuggets, the Thunder were on less rest, despite being fully healthy.

But the Timberwolves just beat the Los Angeles Lakers in 5 games and then beat the Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry. Although it does seem like an easy path to the Conference Finals, there is a reason the Timberwolves are playing for an NBA Finals appearance.

Julius Randle has turned into an amazing second option behind Anthony Edwards, and Minnesota's defense ranks second behind Oklahoma City in the playoffs. Still, given their rather weak path to this series, there are some doubts about Minnesota's ability to defeat the top-seeded Thunder.

Former Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins made a very bold prediction for the series saying, "If they [Timberwolves] don’t get this game tonight, they’re losing this series.”

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City has one of the best home crowds in the NBA, so it is not far off to say that it is difficult to win there. The Denver Nuggets struggled mightily in Game 7 on the road in the Conference Semifinals, getting blown out to end their season.

However, the Timberwolves are no stranger to winning on the road. They defeated the Lakers in Games 1 and 5 of the Conference Quarterfinals on the road and beat the Warriors in both games in San Francisco to take control of that series.

With Minnesota and Oklahoma City having amazing home crowds, this series should be swung by who wins on the road.

Related Articles

4x NBA All-Star's Wild Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson Statement

14-Year NBA Veteran Makes Strong Jalen Brunson Statement

Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Pairs Kevin Durant With Zion Williamson

Published
Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

Home/News