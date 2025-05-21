14-Year NBA Veteran's Massive Wolves-Thunder Game 1 Prediction
The Oklahoma City Thunder were a 7-point favorite coming into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Coming off a Game 7 win against the Denver Nuggets, the Thunder were on less rest, despite being fully healthy.
But the Timberwolves just beat the Los Angeles Lakers in 5 games and then beat the Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry. Although it does seem like an easy path to the Conference Finals, there is a reason the Timberwolves are playing for an NBA Finals appearance.
Julius Randle has turned into an amazing second option behind Anthony Edwards, and Minnesota's defense ranks second behind Oklahoma City in the playoffs. Still, given their rather weak path to this series, there are some doubts about Minnesota's ability to defeat the top-seeded Thunder.
Former Pelicans center Kendrick Perkins made a very bold prediction for the series saying, "If they [Timberwolves] don’t get this game tonight, they’re losing this series.”
Paycom Center in Oklahoma City has one of the best home crowds in the NBA, so it is not far off to say that it is difficult to win there. The Denver Nuggets struggled mightily in Game 7 on the road in the Conference Semifinals, getting blown out to end their season.
However, the Timberwolves are no stranger to winning on the road. They defeated the Lakers in Games 1 and 5 of the Conference Quarterfinals on the road and beat the Warriors in both games in San Francisco to take control of that series.
With Minnesota and Oklahoma City having amazing home crowds, this series should be swung by who wins on the road.
