14-Year NBA Veteran Makes Strong Jalen Brunson Statement
The NBA Playoffs will see a new face emerge as the Championship team this year as the only teams remaining are the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Each of the remaining teams is led by some of the NBA's new talent that will face help propel the league into the new age once the old guard sunsets their careers.
Former New Orleans Pelicans center and 14-year NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on which one of these young stars is the best player remaining in the playoffs.
"He's six foot two inches and he goes by the name Big Body Brunson", said Perkins."That's who I am thinking of, sixth in the postseason in scoring, second overall points in the postseason, and he's the much clutch player in the postseason, leading all players with clutch points."
"Heres the thing about Brunson, not only will he get it done at home in Madison Square Garden when it comes down to the fourth quarter but he takes it on the road as well. If I had to say anybody is the best player right now remaining in the postseason its Big Body Brunson, Mr. Jalen Brunson himself."
Jalen Brunson has averaged 28.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.7 assists on 44/36/82 shooting splits in the 12 games he has played in these playoffs.
With how well the Knicks have performed this postseason, it is clear to see why Perkins holds him in such high regard.
