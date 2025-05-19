Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Pairs Kevin Durant With Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans are in a weird spot heading into the 2025 NBA Draft. While they pose plenty of roster talent, including Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Dejounte Murray, the Pelicans failed to muster up a successful season due to injuries and poor play, going 21-61.
Now, New Orleans sits with the No. 7 pick in the draft after falling in the lottery. The original hope was Duke's Cooper Flagg, a generational prospect, but now the team must settle for a mid-lottery selection.
However, the Pelicans could surprise a lot of people and also look to move their first-round pick after failing to land Flagg at No. 1. One superstar likely to be moved this offseason is Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who would immediately thrust the Pelicans back into playoff contention.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman proposed a trade in his recent mock draft that would send Durant to New Orleans in a package involving the No. 7 pick. Duke center Khaman Maluach is projected to be picked in that spot.
Phoenix Suns receive: CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Hawkins, No. 7 pick, 2027 first-round pick swap (via MIL), 2029 first-round pick (top-three protected)
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Kevin Durant
While many expected the Pelicans to trend toward rebuilding, many forget that they were in the playoffs last season despite Williamson and McCollum playing just 58 games together that year. Upgrading from McCollum to Durant would provide a newfound spark as he would be paired with a fellow All-Star.
