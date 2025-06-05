14-Year NBA Veteran Urges Devin Booker to Leave Phoenix Suns
While no team in the Pacific Division made it past the second round of the NBA Playoffs, there's one team in a much more dire situation than the rest - the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns had the highest team salary during the 2024-25 NBA season and couldn't even make the play-in tournament. Not only that, they were three games out of the play-in despite having both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker available for big stretches of the season.
With Durant likely leaving the team, former New Orleans Pelicans big man Kendrick Perkins wants Devin Booker to do the same thing. During a recent episode of NBA on ESPN, Perkins urged Booker to leave the Suns.
“This is gonna tell me a lot about Devin Booker," Perkins said. "He’s just starting his prime. His prime has been activated. This team is not going nowhere."
"I don’t want to ever get to the point where I look at him and call him a loser, but if he comes to a place where he’s okay with being there and not leveling up to go to an organization where you actually can compete for a championship and you’re ready to just stay there for another rebuild, I got a problem with that," Perkins concluded.
There's a chance that the Phoenix Suns could get a decent haul for trading Kevin Durant, but if not, then it may be time for Booker to move on as well.
Related Articles
New Report on Unexpected NBA Trade Offers for Zion Williamson
4x NBA All-Star May Upset Warriors Fans With Bold Thunder Statement
NBA Star Zion Williamson's Future With Pelicans Made Clear Amid Controversy