NBA Star Zion Williamson's Future With Pelicans Made Clear Amid Controversy
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been in the news a lot recently, but it hasn't always been for good reasons. He's currently the subject of a rape and abuse lawsuit dating back to a relationship from his time at Duke while also being the subject of trade rumors.
Speculation started to spread that no player on the Pelicans was safe from being traded, including Williamson, the team's former first-overall pick who hasn't really been able to live up to that standard because of injuries.
The team's new executive vice president of basketball operations spoke out about Williamson's future with the team in an interview for NOLA.com.
"I've had really good conversations with Zion," Dumars started. "We've had lunch. Dinner. Watched playoff games together. We've done it all. I've had some real honest conversations with him. Some real direct and honest conversations. We're going to go forward with Zion. He's going to continue to be a focal point here as we go forward.
"I sent him to the lottery for a reason. I want him to start focusing on the responsibilities of being the best player here and the focal point. There are some responsibilities that come with that. Go represent your organization.
"...We've had some real direct conversations with him about that," Dumars said. "Expectations. Accountability. That's our plan going forward with Zion."
Dumars didn't say anything about the lawsuit pending on Williamson because he was advised not to, but holding onto Williamson may be best for the team's future until things start to clear up. He doesn't have much trade value currently, so allowing the lawsuit to play out and for Williamson to get back on the floor may be the best way to rehab his value rather than dumping him to another team now.
