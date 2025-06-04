4x NBA All-Star May Upset Warriors Fans With Bold Thunder Statement
Four-time NBA All-Star and former New Orleans Pelican DeMarcus Cousins surely ruffled some feathers in the Bay Area with his latest statement on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back".
Cousins, who also spent a season with the Warriors in 2018-19, made a bold claim when comparing this year's Oklahoma City Thunder squad to the Warriors dynasty.
Oklahoma City enters the NBA Finals after a 68-win regular season, making them the winningest team to earn an NBA Finals appearance since the Warriors' 73-win squad lost to the Cavaliers in 2016. According to Cousins, the Thunder are poised to have a dynasty that eclipses even Golden State's.
"It's absolutely the start of a dynasty," Cousins said. "I think it's a dynasty that'll be even more powerful than what we saw with the Warriors. And the reason I say that, when the Warriors were in their heyday and they had everything rolling, they never had the assets that this Thunder team has. This Thunder team is probably built to be successful for the next 10, 12 years, which is unheard of."
"God forbid they run into an injury, they have the assets to go get another superstar to replace an injury," Cousins added. "I think this team is set. I think they're the model right now. As far as how they collected all these assets, they built up the young players and things of that nature. Especially for these smaller market teams, I think they're the blueprint."
It's too early to say the Oklahoma City Thunder are a dynasty, but right now, they're certainly on the right path.
