3 Reasons New Orleans Pelicans May Not Sign Emerging Star to Extension
Time is ticking on the New Orleans Pelicans getting a rookie-scale extension done with emerging wing player Trey Murphy.
A first-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft, he is eligible for a new deal, but the deadline to get something done is the eve of the regular season. That is October 21st this year, and several players still haven’t gotten something done.
Murphy is one that people are keeping a close eye on. He is someone the franchise has identified as a long-term piece, but there are some obstacles in the way of an extension getting done.
It would be somewhat shocking if a deal isn’t completed, as all signs over the summer pointed to a deal getting done. But, things could change and if Murphy isn’t signed, he will be a restricted free agent next summer.
What could play a part in that being what happens? Here are three reasons why the Pelicans may not sign Murphy to an extension.
Brandon Ingram
The biggest obstacle in the way is the uncertainty of his veteran teammate. They essentially play the same position, making it incredibly unlikely that both will be paid the kind of extensions they are seeking.
Ingram’s name has been involved in trade rumors for months, but all indications are that he will be part of the team for the start of the season. December 15th is a date to keep an eye on as free agents signed this past offseason are eligible to be traded.
As long as Ingram remains in the mix with his future in flux, Murphy’s future remains just as murky.
Inability to Stay Healthy
The best ability in the NBA is availability. If you cannot stay on the court and be someone that the team trusts to be out there every night, committing long-term can be incredibly risky.
To this point in his career, Murphy hasn’t been the most reliable player health-wise. He missed 20 games as a rookie, played in 79 in Year 2 and missed 25 last season. This year, he is starting on the sidelines again with a hamstring issue.
Maximizing earnings isn’t only about the stats being put up. There is certainly no doubt about his talent.
But teams need to know they can count on you throughout the marathon season and the Virginia product needs to prove that more consistently.
Unwillingness to Pay Tax
As mentioned previously, Ingram’s potential contract extension is playing a part in Murphy’s being slow to get done. But, the team also has to worry about a new deal for Dejounte Murray in the somewhat near future as well.
Would an ownership group that has never paid the luxury tax be willing to commit starter-level money ($20+ million annually) to five players alone entering next season? That kind of top-heavy roster building is risky with the current aprons in the CBA.
If the owners and front office don’t believe this is a championship core, they will make moves to get them closer to achieving that goal.