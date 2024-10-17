New Orleans Pelicans Wing Named ‘Ambitious Trade Target’ for NBA Contender
All of the trade rumors involving the New Orleans Pelicans have been focused on veteran forward Brandon Ingram.
It is easy to see why, as there is a wide gap in extension talks between the two sides. Ingram is seeking a max and the team doesn’t want to give him that much money, leading to the impasse.
Spirits haven’t been dampened by the situation at practice as Ingram has been among the stars to this point on the court. He looks great, as he wants to himself in a position to land that lucrative long-term deal.
Alas, he isn’t the only player seeking an extension from the Pelicans.
Trey Murphy is in the same boat.
The first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is eligible for a rookie scale extension. The two sides have until the eve of the regular season to hammer something out and to this point, nothing has been completed.
All summer indications were that a deal would eventually get done as New Orleans views Murphy as a piece of their future core. But, the closer we get to the regular season, the more likely it becomes that he too could turn into a trade chip.
He is the prototypical player that teams are looking to build rosters around on the perimeter. Murphy has a 3-and-D base but has shown that he can provide much more of an impact than just being a spot-up shooter and defender.
Should the Pelicans not be able to work out a deal, teams will come calling about his availability. More than likely he won’t be made available, but more than one franchise around the league will view him as an ambitious trade target.
One of those teams, in the opinion of Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, could be the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“The Oklahoma City Thunder don't have a player who makes a ton of sense as the return for Murphy (outside of maybe Cason Wallace), but they have a boatload of draft picks. If they were willing to a throw a few the Pelicans' way, New Orleans might be tempted.
And though Murphy would face a similar potential logjam in OKC, the Thunder's post-trade upside would be absurd. The lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Murphy, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein would be loaded with scoring, shooting and defensive versatility,” the NBA expert wrote.
It would be shocking to see New Orleans trade Murphy. The shock factor would be multiplied if they sent him to the Thunder, who are already an ascending title contender in their conference that the Pelicans are going to have a tough enough time catching in the standings.
Adding him to that core, which was augmented by the addition of Alex Caruso as well, could jumpstart the next NBA dynasty.
Also, trading Murphy away for just picks would defeat the entire purpose of the team acquiring Dejounte Murray. They want to move up the standings and if they are going to move an impact piece, they will want something of similar caliber in return, likely a starting center.