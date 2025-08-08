4x NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins Makes Bold Anthony Edwards Prediction
The NBA has seen an unexpected trend recently, with each of the seven NBA MVP winners being international players. The last American-born player to win the award was James Harden in the 2016-17 season, and many are wondering who the next will be.
Since Harden won the award, Giannis Antetokounmpo (2x), Nikola Jokic (3x), Joel Embiid, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have all won the NBA MVP, and the frontrunners to take it home next year are also international.
Slovenian star Luka Doncic is expected to be the man to beat for the MVP award next season, alongside guys like Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Antetokounmpo as repeats, meaning the league could go eight consecutive years with a non-American MVP winner.
Who will be the next American NBA MVP?
The current NBA is dominated by international talent, with Jokic, Antetokounmpo, and Gilgeous-Alexander the clear-cut top three players in the league. Even French center Victor Wembanyama is regarded as the future of the league, but there are a couple of American candidates who could eventually win the highly esteemed award.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards are likely the closest Americans to winning the MVP. However, with Tatum recovering from an Achilles tear, it will likely be up to Edwards.
Four-time NBA All-Star and former New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins believes that Edwards will be the next American MVP winner.
"I think Anthony Edwards," Cousins said when asked who the next American NBA MVP will be. "That's a bad boy. We can talk all we want about Europe, but whenever he step out on the floor, you know he's on the floor. It don't matter who out. I think it's more so about getting the right talent around him. I think they've got some good pieces, but they gotta find a really good [point guard] to put next to him."
Anthony Edwards' case for NBA MVP
Edwards just turned 24 and is already one of the premier two-way talents in the NBA. After being limited to being a rim-running guard with absurd athleticism, Edwards completely shifted his game last season, becoming an unreal three-point threat. During his 2024-25 campaign, Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 39.5% from three-point range on 10.3 attempts per night.
Edwards has finished seventh in MVP voting in each of the last two seasons, and if he is able to lead the Timberwolves to a top-two seed in the Western Conference while putting up these incredible numbers, he will undoubtedly have a case for MVP. However, it might not be as soon as next season.