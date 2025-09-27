5x NBA All-Star Makes Plea For Zion Williamson, Ja Morant For Dunk Contest
The NBA All-Star Weekend has received plenty of criticism as of late, especially around the All-Star game itself and the lack of competitive effort from the players. In addition, the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest seems to have lost its flair, especially after Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon stopped competing in the contest.
When it comes to the Dunk Contest, the reality is that some of the best dunkers in the league don't participate in it. While Mac McClung became the first player to win three-straight dunk contests, he's appeared in just six NBA games across three seasons. The fans want to see stars in the contest, and that's the same with former NBA players.
John Wall Makes Plea For Stars In The Dunk Contest
Making an appearance on the Joe and Jada show with Jadakiss and Fat Joe, five-time NBA All-Star John Wall shared his thoughts on the Slam Dunk Contest and why two of the NBA's biggest stars should participate in it.
"The stars gotta be in it," Wall said about the Dunk Contest. "You wanna see like, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson."
Wall went on to point out stars like Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, and Steve Francis have participated in the past, and that LeBron James could've kept that momentum going if he had participated in the dunk contest at some point in his career.
What Would A Dream Four-Man Slam Dunk Contest Look Like?
Until Williamson either retires or reaches the point where he's not dunking much anymore, fans will continue to want to see the former first-overall pick participate in the contest. Ever since high school, Williamson has been highly regarded for his dunking and athleticism, and he'd surely put on a show if he were to ever participate.
The same would be for Morant, who, even though he's scaled back his dunking, has some of the best bounce in the league and could perform some eyebrow-raising slams.
Looking at just All-Star-level players, Anthony Edwards has to be a name at the top of the list, alongside Williamson and Morant. While he may be more of an in-game dunker, he's had some of the best highlight-reel finishes and could surely find a way to emulate that in the contest.
And while he hasn't reached All-Stat status yet, Amen Thompson would have to be thrown into consideration. Arguably the most athletic player in the NBA, Thompson could pull off some dunks that nobody else could.