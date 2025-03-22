Anthony Edwards Suffers Injury Scare in Timberwolves-Pelicans
The Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night with the expectations of it being an easy night. Unfortunately, the team had a bit of a scare with their most important player.
During the second half of the Timberwolves and Pelicans game, Anthony Edwards went to the locker room holding his right thigh. It was a moment that had Timberwolves fans concerned, especially with how tightly contested the Western Conference currently is.
Fortunately, it didn't last long, as Edwards returned to the game shortly after exiting it.
Without Edwards, the Timberwolves would be in serious trouble with their upcoming schedule. Over the next four games, the team faces off against the: Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, and Denver Nuggets.
The superstar guard has been incredibly reliable for the Timberwolves this season, playing in 68 out of 71 total games this season. Through those 68 games, Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists on 44/40/84 shooting from the field.
In the month of March alone, Edwards is averaging 29.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 47/37/86 shooting from the field. He's been one of the best scorers in the NBA since the All-Star break, and it's translated to wins for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Prior to this two-game losing streak, the Minnesota Timberwolves had won eight in a row thanks to the efforts of their superstar guard.
Even though Edwards suffered an injury scare on Friday night, the Timberwolves were already blowing the Pelicans out and had the game practically sealed.