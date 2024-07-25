Blockbuster New Orleans Pelicans Trade Proposal Solves Three Problems at Once
The New Orleans Pelicans have a player they've been trying to move and one key hole still left on the roster. A potential deal could see both problems fixed at once.
The specifics of a trade could be complicated given salaries and team needs, which means three teams would likely need to be involved.
Eamon Cassels of Last Word On Sports put together a three-team deal that could possibly get the job done.
The trade would see the Pelicans land Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. The Golden State Warriors would walk away with Brandon Ingram. The Utah Jazz end up with a haul of Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Jordan Hawkins, five first-round selections (four from New Orleans and one from Golden State) and a second-rounder.
It is a lot of moving parts and could be complicated to pull off, but in theory it does make sense for all parties involved.
The Pelicans would be the big winner here, adding both Markkanen and Kessler to their squad.
Hawkins is a promising player but is expendable as their guard depth is much better than their big man situation. Ingram has been on the market for a while, so getting rid of him with a nice return would be a win for the front office.
Markkanen could become a long-term answer at center and a trade would give New Orleans the opportunity to give him that big deal. His shooting and size combo is perfect next to Zion Williamson. He averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last year.
Kessler is another potential solution at center, but for when they need a more traditional player. He doesn't offer as much on the offensive side of the ball, but averages 2.4 blocks per game for his career while coming off the bench.
Having him for the next two seasons would be perfect for the development of their most recent first-round pick Yves Missi, who is incredibly raw but has sky-high defensive potential.
With the loss of Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr., New Orleans has already begun retooling the center position, and this would finish their renovations.
For Utah, they get a haul of future first rounders and set themselves up to tank for Cooper Flagg this season.
The Warriors get Ingram, who will be a perfect companion piece to Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga, as well as finally replacing Wiggins.