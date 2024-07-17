Why the New Orleans Pelicans Must Pursue A Lauri Markkanen Trade
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a busy offseason so far and it doesn't appear that they're done jsut yet.
Already this offseason, the Pelicans went out and acquired star guard Dejounte Murray in a massive trade with the Atlanta Hawks. There have also been rumors that Brandon Ingram could still be on the move.
Recently, it was reported that New Orleans is one of the teams interested in a potential trade for Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen.
One of the biggest needs facing the Pelicans right now is the center position. Daniel Theis and Yves Missi are the top two centers on the depth chart. While the team could roll with them, making a move for a legitimate proven starter would make more sense.
A trade for Markkanen would likely include Ingram. That could be a way for New Orleans to move off of the star forward to acquire a 7-foot-0 forward who could slot in at center.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Jazz, Markkanen ended up playing 55 games. He averaged 23.2 points per game to go along with 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists. In addition to those averages, he shot 48 percent from the floor and knocked down 39.9 percent of his three-point attempts.
Looking at the potential fit, Markkanen would be an ideal front-court running mate with Zion Williamson.
Markkanen likes to play outside the three-point line. He can also put the ball on the floor and get to the rim. With Williamson being a big paint player, Markkanen can play off of him well.
At 27 years old, Markkanen is in the prime of his career. He has been an All-Star and would instantly improve the Pelicans, even though Ingram would likely be on his way out of town.
A potential lineup of Markkanen, Williamson, Herb Jones, C.J. McCollum, and Murray would be very competitive in the Western Conference. They also would be loaded wih quality depth off the bench.
Things are looking very bright for New Orlaens. They have built the roster the right way and have an opportunity to pursue a trade for a perfect fit. If a move for Markkanen was made, they would be a sleeper contender in the West.
Most of their potential success would hinge on the healthy of Williamson. If the young star can stay healthy and on the court, the Pelicans could become a legitimate NBA Finals contender this season.
Obviously, this is all speculation. New Orleans hasn't traded for Markkanen and may not. But, if they did, his addition would raise their ceiling substantially.