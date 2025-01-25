Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Hornets
The New Orleans Pelicans are playing a back-to-back game with their Saturday matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. New Orleans had their four-game winning streak snapped after losing to the Grizzlies on Friday night. Now, they face the struggling Hornets on the road, who have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.
There is much uncertainty about whether the currently constructed Pelicans will look the same now as they will after the trade deadline. Brandon Ingram's name is speculated to be on the trading block, considering he is in the final year of his contract. The former all-star forward has been out since December 7th with an ankle injury. Ingram will miss Saturday's game against the Hornets.
What the Pelicans will do with Ingram remains a mystery. A recent report suggested that New Orleans could look to re-sign him once he becomes a free agent, but it's unlikely it will be at his $50 million per year request. The value of the former No. 2 overall pick is unknown, considering that a trade couldn't be facilitated in the offseason. Ingram has a history of injuries since coming into the league in 2016.
The former Duke standout has only played in 18 games this year after ankle and calf injuries earlier this season. Ingram made headlines earlier in the year after changing his representation from Excel Sports Management to Klutch Sports. Many thought the move would translate to a quick trade from New Orleans, but that hasn't manifested yet.
Tip-off for Saturday's game at Charlotte is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.
Related Articles
Zion Williamson Gets Brutally Honest After Blowout Loss to Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move After Loss to Warriors
Brandon Ingram's Honest Statement on Pelicans' Loss to Warriors