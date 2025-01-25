Pelicans Scoop

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Hornets

New Orleans lists the former all-star on the injury report for Saturday's game.

Terry Kimble

Jan 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans are playing a back-to-back game with their Saturday matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. New Orleans had their four-game winning streak snapped after losing to the Grizzlies on Friday night. Now, they face the struggling Hornets on the road, who have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

There is much uncertainty about whether the currently constructed Pelicans will look the same now as they will after the trade deadline. Brandon Ingram's name is speculated to be on the trading block, considering he is in the final year of his contract. The former all-star forward has been out since December 7th with an ankle injury. Ingram will miss Saturday's game against the Hornets.

What the Pelicans will do with Ingram remains a mystery. A recent report suggested that New Orleans could look to re-sign him once he becomes a free agent, but it's unlikely it will be at his $50 million per year request. The value of the former No. 2 overall pick is unknown, considering that a trade couldn't be facilitated in the offseason. Ingram has a history of injuries since coming into the league in 2016.

The former Duke standout has only played in 18 games this year after ankle and calf injuries earlier this season. Ingram made headlines earlier in the year after changing his representation from Excel Sports Management to Klutch Sports. Many thought the move would translate to a quick trade from New Orleans, but that hasn't manifested yet.

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram dribbles the ball up against Suns guard Tyrus Jones during a regular season game.
Tip-off for Saturday's game at Charlotte is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CST.

