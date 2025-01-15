Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans vs Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans return home after a successful 2-1 road trip to face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Despite some more recent road success for the Pelicans, New Orleans is just 1-10 in its last 11 home games. They will face a wounded and struggling Mavericks team that is 3-7 in their previous ten games.
New Orleans is no stranger to injury, with many key players missing significant time during various parts of the season. Brandon Ingram has been sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury since December 7th. The former all-star forward has yet to return to practice fully but has traveled with the team and done some individual workout sessions.
The team released their injury report for Wednesday's game, and the former No. 2 pick remains out of the lineup. Ingram will miss his 18th straight game Wednesday and has only appeared in 18 games this season.
Injuries have been a concern for the 6-foot-9 forward for much of his career. Last season, he appeared in 64 games, the most since his rookie year in the NBA.
Now, plenty of trade speculation surrounds him after he could not agree with the Pelicans on an extension this summer. Ingram is eligible to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season, meaning he can sign with any team he wants.
The Pelicans acquired the former Duke standout as a part of the Anthony Davis trade that sent Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019. Ingram averages 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST at the Smoothie King Center.
