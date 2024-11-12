BREAKING: Another Pelicans Player OUT Multiple Weeks With Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a nightmare start to their 2024-25 season after a hopeful offseason around the addition of All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and the progression of star forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
The Pelicans have started 3-8, losing five games in a row and eight of their last nine. New Orleans has not been able to catch a break, with injuries to Murray, Williamson, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, Jordan Hawkins, Trey Murphy III, and now, Jose Alvarado.
ESPN's Shams Charania has reported that Alvarado is now set to miss six weeks with a hamstring injury, adding to the extended list of problems the Pelicans are facing early into their new campaign.
Alvarado, 26, has started seven games for the Pelicans this year but has primarily served as the team's backup point guard since the 2021-22 season. Through 11 games, Alvarado has averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals, shooting an efficient 40% from three-point range.
Alvarado suffered his hamstring injury in Monday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets, and is now set to miss his first game, of many, on Wednesday against the 9-2 Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jose "Grand Theft" Alvarado has been a key piece for the Pelicans, especially amid their boatload of backcourt injuries. With Alvarado now sidelined for the next month and a half, the Pelicans must lean on some of their younger guys to step up and make a difference, as the team attempts to get out of their horrific slump.
