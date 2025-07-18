Pelicans Scoop

Breaking: NBA Rookie Derik Queen Undergoes Surgery

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that rookie Derik Queen underwent wrist surgery

Logan Struck

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Derik Queen reacts on stage after being selected as the 13th pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Pelicans made a lot of noise during the 2025 NBA Draft, specifically by trading up to pick 13 to select Derik Queen out of Maryland. The Pelicans made a controversial trade with the Atlanta Hawks, giving up their unprotected 2026 first-round pick to jump up ten spots in the draft and take Queen, but the franchise was very honed in on the 6-foot-10 big man.

To their expectations, Queen had an impressive performance at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 14.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 stocks through three games.

However, in his final Summer League contest on Tuesday, Queen suffered a wrist injury that held him out of their Las Vegas finale. On Friday, the Pelicans announced that Queen underwent successful surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, and he will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks.

Via New Orleans Pelicans: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward/center Derik Queen underwent successful surgery to address a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. The surgery was performed this morning by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles, California.

Queen sustained the injury during the Pelicans’ Summer League contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 15. He will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks."

Queen, 20, is one of the most talented big men in this year's NBA rookie class, and the Pelicans are certainly eager to see more of him, alongside their other lottery selection, Jeremiah Fears. This is a major setback for Queen, especially as he will have to miss his first NBA training camp, but he is expected to return around October.

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

