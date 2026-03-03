Zion Williamson Declares Long-Term Commitment to Pelicans

The narrative surrounding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has mostly centered around his injury history and his desire to play in New Orleans. Williamson is not forward-facing in public speaking, rarely giving interviews outside his media obligations with the Pelicans. Without his side to dispel or redirect outside noise, speculation has run rampant for years that the former No. 1 overall pick would rather play elsewhere besides New Orleans.

Williamson’s availability this year is starting to change the narrative about his extensive injury career. The two-time All-Star has played in 35 straight games this season, the most in his career since joining the Pelicans in 2019. He will have played in more than 40 games for just the third time in his career. Injuries are part of the game, but this season, the former Duke standout is showing he can return to the court quickly.

Earlier this season, Williamson suffered a right hip adductor injury that was supposed to sideline him for multiple weeks. Instead, the star forward returned to the court about a week later, beginning his 35-game streak, which ended on Sunday when he missed the Los Angeles Clippers game with an ankle injury.

The Pelicans will remain in Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Tuesday night, and Williamson expects to return to the lineup. During his off day, the former No. 1 overall pick gave a rare interview to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, where he dispelled some major narratives on where he prefers to play. His answer should provide some comfort to Pelicans fans, who have witnessed star players in the past eventually leave New Orleans for greener pastures.

Zion: "New Orleans is home for me. I know people hear rumors hear different things. In the offseason I stay in New Orleans and just move around the city just getting to learn more about the culture. I've made a lot of friends there. New Orleans is really home for me. I want to do… pic.twitter.com/mIwcgogAFm — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 2, 2026

Zion Williamson Doesn't Want to Go Anywhere in the Offseason and Beyond

"New Orleans is home for me. I know people hear rumors, hear different things. In the offseason, I stay in New Orleans and just move around the city, getting to learn more about the culture. I've made a lot of friends there. New Orleans is really home for me. I want to do what I can to help New Orleans win. If you look at the impact Drew Brees had with winning a Super Bowl, you're forever, and who doesn't want to be forever?"

The Pelicans have been nowhere near contenders over the past two seasons, finishing with just 21 wins last year, and will finish near the bottom of the Western Conference again this season. Speculation during the NBA trade deadline saw rumors that the Pelicans were seeking trade partners for Williamson, but other reports suggested the team saw him as an “untouchable.” He remained on the team past the deadline and continued to make himself available to play, including back-to-backs.

Williamson signed an incentive-laden rookie extension in 2022 that included heavy protections on money tied to maintaining weight and games played. By suiting up for his 41st game of the season, Zion officially triggered a $16.9 million guarantee for his 2026-2027 salary. With more games played, he unlocks more guaranteed money, so there is a heavy incentive for him to be on the court. Still, it’s a welcome sight when he suits up, considering the years that’ve gone by that saw him not in the lineup.

At 25 years old, Williamson is young enough to still change the narrative around him, but it starts with the man in the mirror. As the Pelicans embrace the youth movement, Williamson is a legitimate veteran on the team, playing in his seventh season in the league. His example and leadership will be called upon to lead the younger players like Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. His play on the court will directly determine wins and losses in New Orleans, so availability and production are the keys to success with Williamson and the Pelicans.