Breaking: New Orleans Pelicans Fire Executive David Griffin
The New Orleans Pelicans have had a disastrous 2024-25 campaign plagued with injuries, finishing the season with a 21-61 record and in 14th place in the Western Conference. The Pelicans have now made just two playoff appearances in the last seven years and have failed to make it past the first round.
At the conclusion of this severley underwhelming season, the Pelicans have made a huge decision.
On Monday morning, the Pelicans fired executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
"The New Orleans Pelicans have fired executive vice president David Griffin, sources tell ESPN. After six seasons, the franchise will have a new head of basketball operations," Charania reports.
Griffin was hired by New Orleans in April 2019, and the Pelicans went just 209-263 with him leading the front office. Charania reports that head coach Willie Green will remain in place, but the Pelicans will search for a new lead basketball operations executive.
The Pelicans got very unlucky with injuries this season, headlined by star forward Zion Williamson playing just 30 games. As New Orleans enters the offseason, they are likely weighing their options, and parting ways with Griffin must have given them their best opportunity to succeed moving forward.
The Pelicans ended their season on a seven-game losing streak and are now making significant front office changes on the first day of their offseason. The Pelicans are likely in for a busy and very important summer as they try to build toward the future.